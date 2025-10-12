Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Team surprises veteran with tank tops, balloons ahead of milestone

Burns 1500 game arrival

© Colorado Avalanche

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Carolina Avalanche are burnin’ up for Brent Burns.

The team dressed up as the veteran defenseman in honor of Burns’ 1,500th NHL game as they arrived at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Devon Toews rocked Burns’ signature backpack as he walked in ahead of puck drop against the Dallas Stars.

The rest of the Avalanche wore blue tank tops with the veteran defenseman’s face and “1500” printed on them.

Earlier in the day, the team posed for a picture in the locker room with the special tank tops.

The Avalanche then surprised the star of the night with “1500” balloons and a bag of all dressed chips.

Brock Nelson praised Burns ahead of his big night.

“He’s a great guy. Just a funny, happy-go-lucky guy,” Nelson said in a video posted by the Avalanche. “Always having a good time. He’s like a 14-year-old kid in a 40-year-old’s body. Doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon in terms of energy. 1,500 games is a hell of a career. That’s a lot of hockey.”

Burns is the 23rd player and eighth defenseman to reach the 1,500 games milestone in NHL history. He is in his 22nd NHL season and first with the Avalanche. The veteran played 11 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, seven with the Minnesota Wild and three with the Carolina Hurricanes.

