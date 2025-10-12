Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Brock Nelson praised Burns ahead of his big night.
“He’s a great guy. Just a funny, happy-go-lucky guy,” Nelson said in a video posted by the Avalanche. “Always having a good time. He’s like a 14-year-old kid in a 40-year-old’s body. Doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon in terms of energy. 1,500 games is a hell of a career. That’s a lot of hockey.”
Burns is the 23rd player and eighth defenseman to reach the 1,500 games milestone in NHL history. He is in his 22nd NHL season and first with the Avalanche. The veteran played 11 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, seven with the Minnesota Wild and three with the Carolina Hurricanes.