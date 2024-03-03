Jagger Burns cashes in on bragging rights with Hurricanes

“Have you ever been beat by a 12-year-old in in shooting?” Jagger asked Andrei Svechnikov.

After Svechnikov initially denied that, Jagger made sure he remembered.

“Are you sure? Because I’m pretty sure a couple months ago I beat you,” Jagger said.

That seemed to jog Svechnikov’s memory.

“It was the last time you beat me,” Svechnikov told Jagger.

Jagger denied that claim too, saying he beat Svechnikov again another time.

Once Jagger reached Seth Jarvis, words were flying fast. Jagger asked Jarvis when he’d visit his house next, and when Jarvis said “Never,” Jagger didn’t hold back.

“Are you gonna get smacked in Chel again?” Jagger asked him, but Jarvis was ready for that one.

“If we want to talk about people getting smacked, we had a shooting competition that they don’t know about,” Jarvis said. “And I remember absolutely working you with a two-foot-tall stick.”

Sounds like we’re going to need to see a few rematches soon.