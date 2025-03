The Capitals are featuring the decals on the left side of their helmets for their game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have also chosen to wear the special tribute.

The decal features a hockey skate and figure skate facing each other with the date "1.29.25" inside of a heart.

On Sunday, Capital One Arena will host a star-studded figure skating tribute that will raise funds to support the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy.