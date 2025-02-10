Tickets Now On Sale for “Legacy on Ice” Benefit at Capital One Arena to Support Victims of the Tragedy at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Washington, D.C. (February 10, 2025) – Tickets are now available for the “Legacy on Ice” benefit event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., taking place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The star-studded figure skating tribute will raise funds to support the families and loved ones affected by the January 29, 2025 tragedy at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Tickets start at $30.

The two-hour program will feature performances on the ice from current and former skating champions and weave in storytelling as a poignant tribute to the history of figure skating in the United States. Additionally, the first responders, the fallen and their families will be acknowledged in tributes of remembrance.

This event is made possible through in-kind contributions. Monumental Sports & Entertainment is donating all services and event costs. Supporters can also make tax-deductible donations through the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation at www.MonumentalSports.com/LegacyOnIce.

Co-hosted by Olympic Champion Brian Boitano, this extraordinary event will feature skating legends including Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates. The evening will celebrate the legacies of those lost, with powerful performances from both rising stars and figure skating icons.

Ticketmaster is waiving ticketing fees for this special event. All proceeds and donations will go to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Legacy on Ice Program, which will directly benefit the U.S. Figure Skating Foundation, Greater Washington Community Foundation, and DC Fire & EMS Foundation.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Capital One Arena's website.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Capital One Arena, 601 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.

