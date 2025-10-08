Atkinson retiring from NHL after 13 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Blue Jackets

Cam Atkinson is retiring from the NHL after 13 seasons.

The 36-year-old will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, and be honored by the team prior to its game against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 16.

Atkinson played his first 10 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets, who selected him in the sixth round (No. 157) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

His 213 goals and 402 points are second in Columbus history behind Rick Nash (289 goals, 547 points), and his 627 games are third. He leads all Blue Jackets players in goals (10), assists (16) and points (26) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Atkinson's 41 goals in 2018-19 are tied with Nash (2003-04) for most in a season by a Blue Jackets player.

He also played with the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning, and ended his career with 489 points (253 goals, 236 assists) in 809 regular-season games.

Atkinson had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 39 games with the Lightning last season.

He also won an NCAA championship with Boston College in 2009-10, played in the NHL All-Star Game in 2019 and played for the United States at the IIHF World Championship twice, winning a bronze medal in 2018.

The Blue Jackets open the season at the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO).