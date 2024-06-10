Calgary Tower will light up blue and orange, but not for Oilers

Famous attraction clarifies reason for color scheme ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Battle of Alberta 2024

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Don’t worry Flames fans, the Calgary Tower’s color scheme on Monday is just a coincidence.

While the iconic Alberta attraction will be lit up in blue and orange, it won’t be in support of regional rival Edmonton Oilers. The colors are for Action Anxiety Day, which this year falls on the same day that the Oilers will be competing in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The building’s social media page cracked a joke about the coincidence on Sunday, showing love to their Alberta neighbors, but also drawing a strong line.

The Oilers have a chance to be the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Flames fans are ready to support their bitter rival. The teams have played in the fierce rivalry of The Battle of Alberta since the 1980’s.

While the Flames lead the all-time series against the Oilers 142-132-18-16, the Oilers have the edge in postseason meetings, 23-12.

The Oilers currently trail the Panthers in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series, 1-0, with an opportunity to even things up on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

