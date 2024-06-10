Calgary Tower will light up blue and orange, but not for Oilers

Don’t worry Flames fans, the Calgary Tower’s color scheme on Monday is just a coincidence.

While the iconic Alberta attraction will be lit up in blue and orange, it won’t be in support of regional rival Edmonton Oilers. The colors are for Action Anxiety Day, which this year falls on the same day that the Oilers will be competing in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The building’s social media page cracked a joke about the coincidence on Sunday, showing love to their Alberta neighbors, but also drawing a strong line.