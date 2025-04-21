NBA's Wizards show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Teams collaborate to bring NBA design to NHL jersey before Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ovi and Carlson NBA jerseys split

© Washington Wizards

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, the Washington Capitals got to style a new look.

In a collaboration with their NBA counterparts, the Washington Wizards, Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson modeled NBA-themed hockey jerseys.

The sweaters are based on the Wizards’ City Edition jersey design, with “The District of Columbia” written on the front in Old English font. The Capitals version has a red, white and blue color scheme with the players’ numbers on the sleeves and the back with the nameplate.

Earlier in the day, the Wizards wished the Capitals luck in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Other local pro teams also took to social media to wish the Capitals luck in the postseason.

Washington hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at Capital One Arena for Game 1 (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Short Shifts

Mini Seth Jarvis back behind Hurricanes complete with mustache, Harvard shirt

Easter Bunny hops over to Lenovo Center to sound Hurricanes siren

CFL's Argonauts tape hockey sticks poorly, wish Maple Leafs luck in playoffs

Jets fans pumped and ready for Game 1 Whiteout in Winnipeg

EA Sports releases 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs simulation

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18

Crosby, Malkin gift Ovechkin Rolex for breaking NHL scoring record, fans give ovation

Rangers wear special warmup jerseys in honor of broadcaster Sam Rosen’s final game

Skyler Brind’Amour scores 1st NHL goal in front of dad

Gallagher meets fan who offered to return Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 

Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award

Celebrini, Smith wear matching T-shirts, hats

Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Fantilli scores 30th goal of season against late grandfather’s favorite team

Ostapchuk, Giles, spend day at San Jose Airport

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll

Demidov gets standing ovation after 1st NHL point