NBA's Wizards show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, the Washington Capitals got to style a new look.

In a collaboration with their NBA counterparts, the Washington Wizards, Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson modeled NBA-themed hockey jerseys.

The sweaters are based on the Wizards’ City Edition jersey design, with “The District of Columbia” written on the front in Old English font. The Capitals version has a red, white and blue color scheme with the players’ numbers on the sleeves and the back with the nameplate.