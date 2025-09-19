Tanev looks like he got Mammoth-sized surprise in Utah team photo

Annual headshot tradition carried on by veteran forward

tanev mammoth headshot

© Utah Mammoth

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

New logo, new nickname, but it's the same old Brandon Tanev.

The veteran forward, now with the Utah Mammoth, has once again seen a ghost during player headshot day.

Tanev first went viral for the super surprised look back in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and continued it with the Seattle Kraken.

It's become an annual tradition since then.

Tanev really dialed up the surprised look for this season's photo. Maybe he just found out they weren't Utah Hockey Club anymore?

