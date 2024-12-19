Brady Tkachuk excited to ‘show off Ottawa’ in 'Season 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Senators captain will be featured in next installment of Prime Video series

Brady Tkachuk

© Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Brady Tkachuk is ready to welcome cameras to his city.

The Ottawa Senators captain will be featured on the second season of the series FACEOFF: Inside of the NHL, Prime Video announced on Thursday.

Tkachuk made a cameo in the first season of the show, which followed his brother, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, on his quest for the Stanley Cup.

“It’s going to be really cool, really neat,” Tkachuk said in a video posted by the Senators on social media. “I’m excited to show off the city of Ottawa. Of course, it’s a pretty cool opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Season 2 of the series will feature six episodes and will premiere in the Fall of 2025.

Tkachuk teased he might show viewers a snowmobile day or a skate on the Rideau Canal.

The veteran forward called the first season of the show “awesome” and said he enjoyed watching his brother star in it. Now he’s ready for his close-up in the series.

“For it to kind of be about me and about this team. I think it’s going to be a fun ride that they are going to be able to film and watch and have people be a part of,” Tkachuk said.

