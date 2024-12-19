Brady Tkachuk excited to ‘show off Ottawa’ in 'Season 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Brady Tkachuk is ready to welcome cameras to his city.

The Ottawa Senators captain will be featured on the second season of the series FACEOFF: Inside of the NHL, Prime Video announced on Thursday.

Tkachuk made a cameo in the first season of the show, which followed his brother, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, on his quest for the Stanley Cup.

“It’s going to be really cool, really neat,” Tkachuk said in a video posted by the Senators on social media. “I’m excited to show off the city of Ottawa. Of course, it’s a pretty cool opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”