Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Boston Bruins from past and present raised their sticks to start the team’s 100th season on Wednesday.

The Bruins held a special pregame ceremony in honor of the team’s centennial season before Boston’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

A tribute video started with a man stitching the Bruins' centennial patch onto a jersey which then cut to highlights from the team’s 100 seasons including Cam Neely’s 50th goal, the 2011 Stanley Cup championship and the national anthem after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

After, Bruins alumni and family members of players who have passed came out to the ice sporting the centennial jerseys.