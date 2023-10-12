Short Shifts

Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Boston alumni gather at TD Garden to salute 100th year

CHI@BOS: Bruins honor legends for 100th season

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Boston Bruins from past and present raised their sticks to start the team’s 100th season on Wednesday.

The Bruins held a special pregame ceremony in honor of the team’s centennial season before Boston’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

A tribute video started with a man stitching the Bruins' centennial patch onto a jersey which then cut to highlights from the team’s 100 seasons including Cam Neely’s 50th goal, the 2011 Stanley Cup championship and the national anthem after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

After, Bruins alumni and family members of players who have passed came out to the ice sporting the centennial jerseys.

Members from the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship team including Zdeno Chara, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron received loud ovations from the TD Garden crowd.

“It’s very special obviously,” Chara said on the gold carpet before the ceremony. “100 years, it’s a big anniversary, so I’m very much looking forward to seeing everyone again and catching up with some good times, old stories, but it’s a privilege to be part of it.”

Bruins with their numbers retired such as Neely, Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque and Johnny Bucyk were saved for last. Orr received the loudest ovation of all.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment to be in the League for 100 years, and to have the tradition and history that the Bruins have,” Bourque said on the gold carpet. “To be a part of that for almost 21 years is really a privilege and an honor.”

“Can you believe I’ve been here for 68 of them?” Bucyk said about the Bruins celebrating 100 years.

To end the ceremony, Bruins alumni raised their sticks to start the season.

NHL.com Independent Correspondent Joe Pohoryles contributed to this story.