Binghamton Black Bears captain scores sliding highlight-reel goal

Minor league team forward loses footing, keeps composure, lights lamp

Black Bears split

© Binghamton Black Bears

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Who said you have to be on your feet to score a goal?

During a minor league hockey game on Saturday, Binghamton Black Bears captain Tyson Kirkby proved he can score from anywhere, finding the back of the net from his backside after losing his footing on his way towards the net.

The Black Bears are part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, an independent professional hockey minor league.

Kirkby, skating with some speed down the far side, controlled the puck off a stretch pass but lost his footing as a defender tried to make a play. Kirkby didn’t seem to mind hitting the ice, as he pulled out his backhand, aimed for the top shelf and flicked the puck into the net.

The celebration that ensued was almost as memorable as the goal itself, as teammates swarmed Kirkby on the ice and a young member of the crowd (affectionately known as "rally kid") was lifted in the air like the Stanley Cup in excitement.

The goal even clocked in at No. 5 on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 on Sunday morning.

The Black Bears scored 11 goals in the win, but Kirkby’s gets some extra style points.

