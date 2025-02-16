Binghamton Black Bears captain scores sliding highlight-reel goal

Who said you have to be on your feet to score a goal?

During a minor league hockey game on Saturday, Binghamton Black Bears captain Tyson Kirkby proved he can score from anywhere, finding the back of the net from his backside after losing his footing on his way towards the net.

The Black Bears are part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, an independent professional hockey minor league.

Kirkby, skating with some speed down the far side, controlled the puck off a stretch pass but lost his footing as a defender tried to make a play. Kirkby didn’t seem to mind hitting the ice, as he pulled out his backhand, aimed for the top shelf and flicked the puck into the net.