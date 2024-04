Barry Trotz was welcomed back to Long Island with open arms on Saturday.

The Nashville Predators general manager received a standing ovation from New York Islanders fans in his first time at UBS Arena since 2022.

A tribute video of Trotz’s highlights as the Islanders head coach aired on the arena’s video board. After, Islanders fans got on their feet to applaud Trotz who blew a kiss and waved to the crowd.