Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award

Marchand, Cooper announce Capitals captain as winner

Ovechkin wins the 2024-25 Mr. TNT Award

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin racked up another career milestone on Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals captain won the 2025 Mr. TNT award presented by the NHL on TNT broadcast crew.

The last two winners, Brad Marchand and Jon Cooper, announced Ovechkin as the winner during the pregame show.

“Okay Ovi, I know you broke some little record I guess people were talking about, but what you’ve just won now pales in comparison to that,” the Lightning head coach said in the video.

Cooper then brought in Marchand and the two counted up their own career accomplishments including their 4 Nations win with Canada in February.

“Obviously, congratulations on surpassing [Wayne] Gretzky’s record,” Marchand said. “This is a trophy he will never be able to take from you. So, huge congratulations on being one of the three. One of the big three.”

“The big three. The Mount Rushmore of the Mr. TNT award,” Cooper added to end the video.

Ovechkin thanked the panel for his award and said he was happy to win it.

The Capitals star scored seven goals in the five Capitals games that were broadcast on TNT this season. He said, “TNT bring me luck” and hoped the playoffs would be the same.

To celebrate his win, Ovechkin plans on keeping his routine the same.

“Subway, for sure, Cheetos, for sure, Diet Coke,” Ovechkin said. “I’m not going to change anything because it’s working.”

