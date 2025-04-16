Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award

Alex Ovechkin racked up another career milestone on Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals captain won the 2025 Mr. TNT award presented by the NHL on TNT broadcast crew.

The last two winners, Brad Marchand and Jon Cooper, announced Ovechkin as the winner during the pregame show.

“Okay Ovi, I know you broke some little record I guess people were talking about, but what you’ve just won now pales in comparison to that,” the Lightning head coach said in the video.

Cooper then brought in Marchand and the two counted up their own career accomplishments including their 4 Nations win with Canada in February.

“Obviously, congratulations on surpassing [Wayne] Gretzky’s record,” Marchand said. “This is a trophy he will never be able to take from you. So, huge congratulations on being one of the three. One of the big three.”

“The big three. The Mount Rushmore of the Mr. TNT award,” Cooper added to end the video.