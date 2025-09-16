Giant Food and Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin Launch Limited-edition Ovi’s Great Crunch Cereal

Exclusively available at Giant, the collaboration honors Ovechkin’s historic journey in becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader, with a portion of proceeds supporting THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer

By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

Giant Food, the leading grocery chain in the Washington D.C. region, and Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin, are thrilled to announce the launch of Ovi’s Great Crunch cereal – a coveted, limited-edition cereal celebrating Ovechkin’s historic achievement in becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader.

Beginning Sept. 19, fans will be able to pick up their own box of Ovi’s Great Crunch exclusively at all 163 locations of Giant Food, with a portion of sales proceeds benefitting THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. Giant has served as the official grocery sponsor of the Washington Capitals for more than eight years.

Featuring a dynamic photo of Ovechkin in the Capitals’ screaming eagle jersey taken during the historic 2024-25 season and set against a bold black background, the collectible boxes of Ovi’s Great Crunch – priced at $2.99 for a family-size,18-ounce box – will definitely be a stand-out on the shelves of fans and sports-memorabilia collectors. A classic cornflakes-style cereal, Ovi’s Great Crunch is the perfect breakfast blank canvas, a cereal ideal for customizing with toppings, from strawberries to marshmallows to chocolate chips. Boxes of Ovi’s Great Crunch will be available at Giant Food stores across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware while supplies last.

In his pursuit of becoming the League's all-time goals leader, Ovechkin partnered with the Washington Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer, and The V Foundation for Cancer Research in March to launch "THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer," an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Ovechkin has committed to donating money for every goal he scores starting from his 885th career goal for the remainder of his NHL career, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. The funds raised through this campaign will support the V Foundation via Hockey Fights Cancer and will help establish the Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant.

“I’m excited to partner with Giant Food again on this new cereal,” said Ovechkin. “I hope fans and kids enjoy it and remember to eat breakfast every day! I’m also very grateful to Giant Food for helping promote and encouraging fans to donate to the V Foundation to help fight cancer."

Ovi’s Great Crunch is Giant Food’s second collaboration celebrating Ovechkin’s iconic career with the Capitals. In 2019, Giant Food introduced Ovi O’s cereal to a frenzied response from sports fans, with boxes selling out within days. The latest release – served up in a larger box with six extra ounces of cereal – honors a major new milestone in Capitals history: Ovechkin’s record-breaking 895th career goal. Ovechkin, playing in his 20th NHL season and 16th as Washington’s captain (tied for third longest tenure in League history), completed “THE GR8 CHASE” on April 6 to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history – a record “The Great One” held for more than 31 years.

“As a sponsor of the Washington Capitals for eight years, and the leading grocer proudly serving the Washington DC area for nearly 90 years, Giant Food is excited to once again honor Alex’s achievements and offer our shoppers – and the city’s sports fans – a fun moment to celebrate his incredible contributions to Washington D.C.,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. “Shoppers will not only enjoy Ovi’s Great Crunch cereal but will also take pleasure in knowing that every box purchased supports Alex’s truly laudable dedication to ending pediatric cancer.”

The launch of Ovi’s Great Crunch, with a portion of sales proceeds benefitting THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, stands out as a powerful testament to Ovechkin's commitment to community service throughout his NHL career. In 2006, he launched Ovi's 8's with a heartfelt mission: to give underserved children the experience of attending a Capitals game. Thanks to this initiative, more than 6,000 young fans have since been inspired and uplifted, enjoying the thrill of live hockey at no cost. Ovechkin forged a meaningful partnership with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), hosting numerous skating sessions and a street hockey event since 2014, which have created lasting memories for children with special needs. More recently, in 2023 Ovechkin made a donation to cover the ice time costs for all of the ASHA programs across the U.S. Additionally, Ovechkin actively supports various organizations that make dreams come true for sick children, taking the time to meet with them and grant their wishes throughout his career with the Capitals. Ovechkin has also long-supported youth hockey development programming in the Washington, D.C., region.

