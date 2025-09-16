Giant Food and Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin Launch Limited-edition Ovi’s Great Crunch Cereal

Giant Food, the leading grocery chain in the Washington D.C. region, and Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin, are thrilled to announce the launch of Ovi’s Great Crunch cereal – a coveted, limited-edition cereal celebrating Ovechkin’s historic achievement in becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader.

Beginning Sept. 19, fans will be able to pick up their own box of Ovi’s Great Crunch exclusively at all 163 locations of Giant Food, with a portion of sales proceeds benefitting THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. Giant has served as the official grocery sponsor of the Washington Capitals for more than eight years.

Featuring a dynamic photo of Ovechkin in the Capitals’ screaming eagle jersey taken during the historic 2024-25 season and set against a bold black background, the collectible boxes of Ovi’s Great Crunch – priced at $2.99 for a family-size,18-ounce box – will definitely be a stand-out on the shelves of fans and sports-memorabilia collectors. A classic cornflakes-style cereal, Ovi’s Great Crunch is the perfect breakfast blank canvas, a cereal ideal for customizing with toppings, from strawberries to marshmallows to chocolate chips. Boxes of Ovi’s Great Crunch will be available at Giant Food stores across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware while supplies last.