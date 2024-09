Barkov also donated $106,400 to the hospital’s non-profit organization as part of his #BarkovScoresforJoeD initiative. As part of the campaign, Barkov donates $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for each of his assists. Last season, between regular season and playoffs, Barkov scored 31 goals and 71 assists.

This was the fifth season Barkov participated in this campaign to support the children’s hospital, and, since he got to introduce the kids to his new friend Lord Stanley, it was undoubtedly one of the most special ones so far.