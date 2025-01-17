Barkov named Finland's Athlete of the Year, first hockey player ever to win prestigious award

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov became the first hockey player to ever win Finland's Athlete of the Year in a vote by the Finnish Association of Sports Journalists.

Barkov, the first Finnish captain to win the Stanley Cup, was named Hockey Player of the Year at the annual Sports Gala on Thursday night.

The winner of 'Best Moment of the Year' was Barkov raising the Stanley Cup after the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in game 7 of the Final on June 24.

"It's amazing, that will never leave my memory," Barkov said Thursday night. "It's one of the best moments of my life, for sure, and I am so grateful I was able to do it here in Florida. To be the first Finnish captain is a huge honor for me."

Although Barkov could not attend Thursday's ceremony in person, he sent an acceptance video played after his junior coach, Timo Mäkinen, stood in his place.

Barkov taped the acceptance video with his fellow Finnish teammates from Florida — center Anton Lundell, forward Eetu Luostarinen, defenseman Niko Mikkola, and assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu — from South Florida.

"This means the world to me," Barkov said. "It's the Athlete of the Year in Finland, the country where I was born and raised. I grew up watching the national teams play, cheering for them. To get that honor is huge for me. I am really happy and really thankful to them for the award. I am really thankful."

On July 31, Barkov brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Tampere for a citywide celebration.

As in the video, Barkov was flanked by his Finnish teammates at the sold-out Stanley Cup celebration at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Earlier this season, Barkov brought his Panthers back to Tampere for the NHL Global Series where the Panthers beat the Dallas Stars in a two-game series. Barkov had a goal and four assists in the two wins.

He will also represent Finland in next month's 4 Nations Face-Off.

"2024 was a great year for us and for me, personally," Barkov said. “That year will go down as one of the best ones in my life, for sure. Just happy about all the accomplishments and honors I have received in Finland and here. Very thankful for that."

Jari Kurri, who was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001, was the closest a hockey player had come to winning the award previously as he received the second most votes back in 1990.

"I am surprised because Finland has had so many great hockey players," Barkov said. "But there have been many great athletes from other sports as well. But I am very happy."