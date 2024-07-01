Greer celebrates Panthers signing with old picture on social media

A.J. Greer is taking a trip down memory lane after signing with the Florida Panthers.

Immediately after signing with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the forward posted an old photo of him with Panthers legend Roberto Luongo on his Instagram story. He also posted a picture of the Panthers' scoreboard showing the team's "Time to Hunt" catchphrase.

Greer signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday. The 27-year-old played in 59 games last season with the Calgary Flames. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2015 and played there for three seasons. Greer has since joined the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and now the Panthers. Greer has 167 NHL games under his belt in seven years in the League.