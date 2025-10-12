Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans

Cousins signed with the Senators before the 2024-25 season, but a knee injury sidelined him in January before the Senators traveled to Sunrise. He got a nice ovation from the crowd and flashed a smile when shown on the scoreboard.

A physical forward who fit right in with the Panthers gritty style, Cousins scored 42 points over two seasons with the team. He added eight playoff points in 32 playoff games. In his two seasons, the Panthers made the Stanley Cup Final both times, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

As far as reunions go, better late than never.