Crosby visits season ticket holders fresh off new contract

After putting pen to paper, Penguins captain continues annual tradition celebrating fans

Crosby kid tickets Penguins

© Wes Crosby

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MARS, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby did a lot of signing Monday.

The 37-year-old center signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value), keeping him with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the 2026-27 season.

Crosby then drove about 15 minutes from Pittsburgh’s practice facility in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, to deliver season tickets to the home of Heather and Josh Rodgers.

The family was aware a Penguins player was set to arrive in the afternoon. That it would be Crosby was kept secret.

“Kids were screaming,” Josh said. “They were excited, right? It’s one of the greatest hockey players of all-time. What he means to Pittsburgh, what he means to the hockey nation, as a whole. I was actually tremendously excited. You have somebody that is one of the top players in the world and has been for, what, more than a decade?”

Crosby Tickets Penguins family use

© Wes Crosby

For the next half hour, the Penguins captain chatted with Heather and Josh and their daughters, Sophia and Hailey. Aaron and Becky Hughes, Heather’s brother and sister-in-law, and their sons, Josh and Mikey, were also invited.

“We were super excited,” Heather said. “Amazed. Just couldn’t believe that it was actually him here. ... I think Sid’s a part of the town. He’s a part of Pittsburgh. We’ve been season ticket holders since he’s been here. It’s just really special that he’s here, that he’s staying here and has continued to stay here.”

Each wore a No. 87 “Crosby” jersey that was autographed by the end of the visit.

Crosby then met with the media on the Rodgers’ back patio, asked if he was more eager to sign a new contract or the eight jerseys.

“Both,” Crosby said. “Just glad that it's done and really happy to know that I'll be here for a few more years. And with my last contract, I don't think I thought about the possibility of still playing beyond then, at the time. So just really happy that it's worked out this way."

