Crosby visits season ticket holders fresh off new contract

MARS, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby did a lot of signing Monday.

The 37-year-old center signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value), keeping him with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the 2026-27 season.

Crosby then drove about 15 minutes from Pittsburgh’s practice facility in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, to deliver season tickets to the home of Heather and Josh Rodgers.

The family was aware a Penguins player was set to arrive in the afternoon. That it would be Crosby was kept secret.

“Kids were screaming,” Josh said. “They were excited, right? It’s one of the greatest hockey players of all-time. What he means to Pittsburgh, what he means to the hockey nation, as a whole. I was actually tremendously excited. You have somebody that is one of the top players in the world and has been for, what, more than a decade?”