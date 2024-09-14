NHL Rookie Buzz: Michkov scores in Flyers debut

Canadiens goalie prospect Miller could be out for season; Iginla held out for Utah as precaution

Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov scored in his debut with the Flyers, a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Michkov scored on a 5-on-3 power play to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the second period. The 19-year-old forward stuffed the puck in past New York goalie Dylan Garand at the right post from below the goal line.

It was the first of two games between the teams in the Rookie Series; the second is Saturday, also in Allentown.

Michkov's first day of rookie camp Thursday was greeted by a crowd of more than 300 people, some of whom were lined up outside Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, more than 30 minutes before the building opened.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, and words can't even describe it," Michkov said via translator.

Michkov, selected by the Flyers with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is one of 27 players taking part in camp, but he was the focus of attention for fans, coaches and management.

"I'm excited to see him," said Ian Laperriere, coach of the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, who is running camp. "I know you guys are. Everybody behind those doors [in management] are pumped. What I saw today, there's a reason to be excited. Lot of skills, a lot of intensity.

"He doesn't speak much English, but you can tell he wants to be a difference maker. And I know it's one practice, but I'm impressed."

Flyers defenseman prospect Carter Sotheran did not practice Thursday because of a heart issue. Sotheran said he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome about four years ago. It's a condition related to the electrical signals in the heart that can cause a rapid heart rate.

"I had some issues with my heart for the past few years now, so just kind of doing some tests around here, and then hopefully be good for the weekend," he said. -- Adam Kimelman

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie prospect Quentin Miller will have shoulder surgery next week and could be out for the season for Rimouski of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The 19-year-old's recovery time is six months; Rimouski's QMHJL season begins Friday and ends March 22.

Selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (No. 128) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Miller was injured prior to Montreal's rookie camp this week.

Rimouski, which will host the 2025 Memorial Cup, acquired goalie Samuel St. Hillaire in a trade with Sherbrooke on Saturday. -- Sean Farrell

Utah Hockey Club

Tij Iginla will be held out of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff for precautionary reasons but is expected to be available during training camp.

The 18-year-old forward, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the first in Utah history, has a lower-body injury but traveled with the team to Los Angeles, where the tournament is being held.

Iginla is expected to return to Kelowna of the Western Hockey League this season. He had 84 points (47 goals, 37 assists) in 64 games there last season and also had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games at the 2024 Under-18 World Junior Championship to help Canada win gold.

Ottawa Senators

Tyler Boucher entered rookie camp healthy following two years of dealing with multiple injuries.

"It was a big summer for me," the 21-year-old forward said Thursday ahead of the 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York. "I changed some things [in] my training, just to tailor around the injuries and stuff like that.

"I was doing a lot of pilates, actually. [Player health and performance director] Matt Nichol helped me out with that. He said I should do that, and I saw some big changes in my flexibility and stuff like that."

Boucher, the No. 10 pick by the Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft, played 21 games for Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville last season due to a nagging groin injury. The prior year, he was limited to 21 games for Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League due to shoulder problems.

Belleville coach David Bell said Boucher is "100 percent" healthy and would play all games against the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets this weekend.

"Obviously, we would all like him to have more games played," Bell said. "You can't teach experience. But where he is, in his head space, he's in a good spot, he's in great shape. He's going to get the opportunity right away here in rookie camp to play these games. ... We're not going to push him, but he's not going to get days off to rest. He's full-go, ready to go, and now it's up to him what he does."

Boucher admitted the past couple seasons has taken a mental toll on him, but believes he's gained confidence and is "not looking back."

"This weekend's nice because I get a little warm-up before main camp, and that's what's really important to me," Boucher said. "Just get my feet wet, shake off the rust and hit the ground running." -- Callum Fraser

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ben Danford left practice ahead of the 2024 Prospect Showdown on Thursday after taking a hit along the boards during a scrimmage from free agent invitee center Marshal Finnie.

Danford remained on the ice briefly and was attended to by the training staff before moving to the bench and then the locker room.

The 18-year-old defenseman was selected in the first round (No. 31) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He did not practice Friday and will not be available for the Maple Leafs games against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and Sunday.

"Hopefully he'll be OK, but right now he's being evaluated by the staff," Toronto Marlies coach John Gruden, who is running the rookie camp, said on Thursday. "You want to make sure that they're playing hard. ... I know that the player that did unfortunately hit him felt bad." -- Dave McCarthy

New York Islanders

Keith Kinkaid worked with Islanders prospects Thursday after signing a professional tryout.

The 35-year-old is a Long Island native (Farmingville, New York).

"I'm just putting my best foot forward," Kinkaid said. "Just be a pro, be a rookie, and just bring some experience and show the way. This is my 14th season, and I just want to do anything I can to turn heads. I still got a lot left in the tank."

Kinkaid went 8-14-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in 24 games with Chicago of the American Hockey League last season. He last played in the NHL in 2022-23, once with the Boston Bruins and one game with the Colorado Avalanche.

He is 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage in 169 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Bruins and Avalanche.

"I did grow up an Islander fan. I loved going to the (Nassau) Coliseum," Kinkaid said. "That was always a joy of my life. It's really cool. I've played for the Devils, the Rangers, and I'm hoping we can make the tri-state area, metropolitan area trio." -- Stefen Rosner

