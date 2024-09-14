NHL Rookie Buzz: Michkov scores in Flyers debut

With prospect tournaments underway and several NHL teams holding rookie camps, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov scored in his debut with the Flyers, a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Michkov scored on a 5-on-3 power play to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the second period. The 19-year-old forward stuffed the puck in past New York goalie Dylan Garand at the right post from below the goal line.

It was the first of two games between the teams in the Rookie Series; the second is Saturday, also in Allentown.

Michkov's first day of rookie camp Thursday was greeted by a crowd of more than 300 people, some of whom were lined up outside Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, more than 30 minutes before the building opened.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, and words can't even describe it," Michkov said via translator.

Michkov, selected by the Flyers with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is one of 27 players taking part in camp, but he was the focus of attention for fans, coaches and management.

"I'm excited to see him," said Ian Laperriere, coach of the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, who is running camp. "I know you guys are. Everybody behind those doors [in management] are pumped. What I saw today, there's a reason to be excited. Lot of skills, a lot of intensity.

"He doesn't speak much English, but you can tell he wants to be a difference maker. And I know it's one practice, but I'm impressed."

Flyers defenseman prospect Carter Sotheran did not practice Thursday because of a heart issue. Sotheran said he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome about four years ago. It's a condition related to the electrical signals in the heart that can cause a rapid heart rate.

"I had some issues with my heart for the past few years now, so just kind of doing some tests around here, and then hopefully be good for the weekend," he said. -- Adam Kimelman