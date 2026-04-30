3 Things to Watch: Stars at Wild, Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The day has finally arrived for the Minnesota Wild, 11 years in the making, a chance to win a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home.

The Wild haven't won a round in the playoffs since the 2015 first round, when they defeated the St. Louis Blues in six games. The closest they have come since was against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 Stanley Cup First Round, but Game 7 was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Wild lost 6-2.

The drought can end at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday, when Minnesota and Dallas play Game 6 in what has been a tightly contested series, with the Wild holding the edge because of a dominant Game 1, an overtime win in Game 4, and a strong road win in Game 5.

The winner will face the Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round series.

"The circumstances around the game don't do us any good if that's where our focus is," Wild coach John Hynes said. "The focus has to be on making sure that we're executing our gameplan, we're focused on playing the game and doing the things that we need to do to win the game. Whenever you focus on things that are out of your control or don't really have any impact on your performance than it's kind of wasted energy."

The Stars are not new to facing elimination. This is their ninth time up against it in 10 playoff rounds since 2023. They went 5-3 the previous eight times they faced elimination, including 3-0 in Game 7, but it did not go well for them the last time two times in Game 6. They lost to the Golden Knights in the 2023 Western Conference Final and the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 conference final.

"That's the one luxury we have here in Dallas, just a lot of these guys are battle tested and have been in these tough situations before, starting right from our captain (Jamie Benn) and moving on down," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "So, you lean on that heavily. You saw that this morning as we did our first kind of little video session, just staying in that right mindset. You can tell the group is confident but not cocky and is idling at a high level but not too high."

History favors the Wild in Game 6. Teams that lead a best-of-7 series 3-2 have won Game 6 at home 78.3 percent of the time in postseason history (145-40).