NHL EDGE stats: Hurricanes-Flyers series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

1. Andersen’s save percentage metrics

Hurricanes veteran Frederik Andersen was 4-0 in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators and leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in save percentage (.955) among goalies who have played multiple games. The 36-year-old has been perfect so far this postseason in terms of save percentages on perimeter shots faced (both midrange and long-range save percentages) and also in 5-on-5 close situations (when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period).

Among goalies to play multiple games this postseason, Andersen is also tied for fourth in high-danger save percentage (.897). Andersen has emerged as the Hurricanes’ top contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy given to the most valuable player of the entire postseason. Over the past two postseasons combined, Andersen is 11-2 with a .943 save percentage during first and second-round series in that span.