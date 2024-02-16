Stadium Series at MetLife brings back outdoor memories for Islanders 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Islanders will play their second outdoor game on Sunday, and for those who played at Yankee Stadium 10 years ago, the memories came rushing back.

Especially during the family skate, and for those who didn’t have kids, or had small children at that time.

"The families, they go through a lot during the course of the season and you know, for me, 10 years ago, I had my 11-year-old out here and she was 1," forward Cal Clutterbuck said. "And now I've got another 1-year old ... skating around the ice with three other ones so it's almost like a little snapshot of how much time has gone by. It's really nice for me to be able to have them out there and get some photos and have that for a lifetime and they'll be able to look back and look at those photos and remember a great afternoon."

Cluttebuck is one of four current Islanders to play in the game 10 years ago, along with forwards Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.

Like they did in Yankee Stadium, the Islanders will face the New York Rangers, this time in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

They are looking for a better outcome after losing 2-1 to their rivals in the Bronx.

"Yankee Stadium was a special game, so it was pretty cool to be a part of, but stepping out on to the ice today ... you see how big the facility is and how many people it holds," said Martin, who was in his 5th NHL season in 2013-14. "There is certainly a level of excitement. This will be the biggest (crowd) I've played in front of. It's a pretty crazy thing to walk out there and really see how big this place really is. Because I've been here for Jets games and Giants games. And you never really realized just how big it is until you're standing on the field, or on the ice. So it's pretty crazy."

This time around, the family skate following practice was a little different for Martin.

"The first time I didn't have kids, I wasn't married at the time," he said. "So [2014] was amazing for me personally and as much as this one's amazing for me personally, I think for my family just to be able to enjoy it. And when we look back and will show the kids something like this, it's a pretty special thing. Today was just all about really looking around, taking it all in and enjoying it with our families and from here, we'll dial in for the game."

Nelson, who was a rookie in 2013-14, scored the only goal for the Islanders in that outdoor game.

"It's crazy to think it's been 10 years," he said. "Such a unique experience. A lot of good memories walking around [Yankee Stadium]. ... It's going to be a great day (Sunday), it's going to be a lot of fun ... It was fun to have the families out here today."