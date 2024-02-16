Stadium Series at MetLife brings back outdoor memories for Islanders 

4 members of team faced Rangers in 2014 at Yankee Stadium

SS_islanders_memories

© Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Islanders will play their second outdoor game on Sunday, and for those who played at Yankee Stadium 10 years ago, the memories came rushing back.

Especially during the family skate, and for those who didn’t have kids, or had small children at that time.

"The families, they go through a lot during the course of the season and you know, for me, 10 years ago, I had my 11-year-old out here and she was 1," forward Cal Clutterbuck said. "And now I've got another 1-year old ... skating around the ice with three other ones so it's almost like a little snapshot of how much time has gone by. It's really nice for me to be able to have them out there and get some photos and have that for a lifetime and they'll be able to look back and look at those photos and remember a great afternoon."

Cluttebuck is one of four current Islanders to play in the game 10 years ago, along with forwards Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.

Like they did in Yankee Stadium, the Islanders will face the New York Rangers, this time in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

They are looking for a better outcome after losing 2-1 to their rivals in the Bronx.

"Yankee Stadium was a special game, so it was pretty cool to be a part of, but stepping out on to the ice today ... you see how big the facility is and how many people it holds," said Martin, who was in his 5th NHL season in 2013-14. "There is certainly a level of excitement. This will be the biggest (crowd) I've played in front of. It's a pretty crazy thing to walk out there and really see how big this place really is. Because I've been here for Jets games and Giants games. And you never really realized just how big it is until you're standing on the field, or on the ice. So it's pretty crazy."

This time around, the family skate following practice was a little different for Martin.

"The first time I didn't have kids, I wasn't married at the time," he said. "So [2014] was amazing for me personally and as much as this one's amazing for me personally, I think for my family just to be able to enjoy it. And when we look back and will show the kids something like this, it's a pretty special thing. Today was just all about really looking around, taking it all in and enjoying it with our families and from here, we'll dial in for the game."

Nelson, who was a rookie in 2013-14, scored the only goal for the Islanders in that outdoor game.

"It's crazy to think it's been 10 years," he said. "Such a unique experience. A lot of good memories walking around [Yankee Stadium]. ... It's going to be a great day (Sunday), it's going to be a lot of fun ... It was fun to have the families out here today."

Islanders prep for Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium

Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau was not on the Islanders in 2014, but has played in an outdoor game, the 2017 NHL 100 Classic, when he was with the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 at TD Place Stadium in Ontario. Pageau scored a goal in that game.

"It's great for the fans, but even for us," he said. "It's something that you'll remember forever. And you want to make the best out of it. I remember just being minus-35 degrees, super cold. The weather looks really good for Sunday, so I'm excited it."

Semyon Varlamov was on the ice with his 6-year-old son, also a goalie, who got to be like dad when he was in goal taking shots from other Islanders players’ children.

"He had a blast today," Varlamov said of his son. "This arena is pretty special to be in it and skate it. ... I'm sure he had a lot of fun skating and I had a lot of fun watching him today skating with the boys out there."

Islanders captain Anders Lee was a rookie in 2013-14 but was not called up until a month after the outdoor game. Thursday was special for the forward, who was a quarterback up until college, when he played hockey at the University of Notre Dame

"We always have [a football] in the bag, guys are chucking it around pregame, wherever we are on the road if we get an opportunity. Pretty special building to throw one in. "

Related Content

Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

Palmieri goes back to Jersey roots for Stadium Series with Islanders

Stadium Series

Palmieri goes back to Jersey roots for Stadium Series with Islanders

Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Laviolette talks coaching Rangers in Stadium Series on '@TheRink' podcast

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Stadium Series at MetLife will ‘showcase’ state of New Jersey, Brodeur says

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Poehling ready to play outdoors again at Stadium Series for Flyers

Islanders, NHL announce initiative to support adaptive hockey on Long Island

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

'Jersey theme' on center stage for Devils-Flyers at NHL Stadium Series

The Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

2024 Stadium Series Fan Festival attractions announced