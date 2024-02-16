Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Islanders had an enjoyable day Thursday, first practicing outdoors at MetLife Stadium and then sharing the ice with their family members.

And though the experience of playing outdoors in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the New York Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) will be memorable, the Islanders have more important business to focus on.

"You look at the standings, how tight it is. Every point is huge going forward,” Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech said. “So, like I said, enjoy it today. And then Sunday, it's a game."

The Islanders (22-18-13) entered Thursday three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, and have lost two in a row.

“For us, we need to get every single point possible,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “It's gonna be a great experience. Today, it was a great experience with our families and practice. Sunday, we got to show up and be focused in and be prepared because those points are on the line, and we need to start collecting those.”

The Islanders have had a new look and new practice habits since Patrick Roy replaced Lane Lambert as coach on Jan. 20, but the results haven’t necessarily been there, with New York going 3-2-2 since the change.

On Wednesday, Roy put the Islanders through a grueling practice, making sure the work ethic he demands is there.

“I think it's important every time we put our skates on the ice that we work hard, and that's the mindset and the culture that we try to establish,” Roy said. “I mean, we want the guys that come in to be ready to play. It was not a bag skate [Wednesday]. We were just working on our fundamentals. It was a good day for us to go back to basics.

“You have the structure part of your game. There's the mindset part, but there's also the fundamentals, and they're there. They're as important as the two other ones.”