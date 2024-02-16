Outdoor memories featuring Stadium Series teams shared by NHL.com writers

MetLife in New Jersey set to host Devils, Flyers, Rangers, Islanders this weekend

Outdoor_memories_2024SS-bug

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New York Islanders all return to outdoor hockey this weekend at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Devils host the Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1) and the Islanders host the Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SN).

This will be the sixth outdoor game for the Flyers, are 1-3-1 outdoors. The Rangers, on the other hand, are undefeated in four previous outdoor games. The Devils and Islanders are each 0-1-0 outdoors, each loss coming to the Rangers during the 2014 Stadium Series.

Though several memories will be made this weekend, there have been a lot of memorable moments for each of these teams when they have taken it outside.

We asked a panel of NHL.com writers, who between them have covered every outdoor game in the League’s history, to recall their favorite moments of the four teams’ outdoor experiences.

Here, in chronological order, are their answers:

A memory to last a lifetime

Jan, 1, 2010: It’s one thing to score in an outdoor game, but it’s another to score your first career goal -- and one of three in the NHL – in an outdoor game. That was what happened to Danny Syvret, a Philadelphia Flyers defenseman called up before Christmas in 2009. Syvret was over the moon, with his brother having flown up from Florida to be in the stands and a chance to play in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston ahead of him. At the time, he had played 43 games during four seasons in the League, with three assists and no goals. Then, at 4:42 of the second period, his moment arrived. It was a play off the rush and Syvret was the weak-side defenseman jumping into the play. The puck squirted out toward him. Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas made the save, but the puck squirted out again. “The puck ended up going through his five-hole,” Syvret told me in 2022. “I scored from almost like shortstop shooting to third base.” He never saw it go in. “It wasn’t until the guys are all coming to me in the pile, like I scored” that he realized he had beaten Thomas. Goal No. 1 of his career in a memorable game, in a memorable setting. What more could you ask for? -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Take a look at the last Winter Classic at Fenway

Rupp’s unexpected double, salute spark Rangers rally

Jan 1, 2012: Mike Rupp scored two of his four goals of the 2011-12 season in the 2012 Winter Classic, helping the Rangers rally for a 3-2 victory against the Flyers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. After the Flyers took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Brayden Schenn and Claude Giroux, Rupp scored from the slot at 14:51 of the second -- 30 seconds after Giroux’s goal -- to begin the Rangers’ comeback. The forward then took off his right glove and saluted, mimicking Flyers forward Jaromir Jagr’s goal celebration from his days with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rupp scored again 2:41 into the third period by sneaking a left-circle shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the score. Brad Richards scored the winning goal at 5:21, but goalie Henrik Lundqvist grabbed most of the headlines by stopping Daniel Briere on the penalty shot with 19 seconds remaining to preserve the victory. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Outdoor Moment No. 15: Rupp salutes after scoring

Penalty shot drama

Jan. 1, 2012: The moment couldn't have been any bigger. Two classic rivals, a one-goal game led 3-2 by the Rangers against the Flyers, 19 seconds remaining in the third period. A sold-out crowd of 46,967 at Citizens Bank Park screaming in anticipation as Briere stood at center ice, and Lundqvist waited in his net. Two star players in the ultimate 1-on-1 battle. Moments earlier, Briere had a chance to tie the game, jamming a loose puck at the net under Lundqvist, but Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh dove into the crease behind his goalie and covered the puck with his glove, which is an automatic penalty shot -- the first ever in an NHL outdoor game. Briere, in a blog post for NHL.com that day, wrote simply, "This game was going to overtime." Lundqvist, however, had other ideas. "Coming in on Lundqvist, I had beaten him once on the blocker side, once on the glove side," Briere wrote. "He had stopped me a couple times before as well in shootouts, but I was still convinced I was going to score. I tried to surprise him with a quick little shot, unfortunately he was quicker than me." Lundqvist snapped his pads closed and also closed the Flyers' chances of winning. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Lundqvist denies Briere on the penalty shot

Jersey tunes in The Bronx

Jan. 26, 2014: With the center-field scoreboard, classic white facade and 4 train serving as the backdrop, Yankee Stadium hosted 50,105 fans in the first NHL outdoor game in New York. The Rangers defeated the Devils 7-3, but what I remember was the fabulous entertainment. Prior to puck drop, the cast of “Jersey Boys,” a Broadway show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, performed three songs -- “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don't Cry,” and “Walk Like A Man.” Further enhancing a New York state of mind were the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and the NYPD Pipes and Drums, which each performed as the Rangers and Devils made their way to the ice to a loud ovation and fireworks display. As if that wasn't enough, New Jersey's shore band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes rocked the house during the first intermission. Those in attendance braved 20-degree temperatures and, at one point, a snowfall. The Rangers rallied from a two-goal deficit, scoring six goals during the final 43 minutes for the win. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Rangers finish sweep in frigid Bronx

Jan. 29, 2014: It was an absolutely frigid night at Yankee Stadium 10 years ago, but the sentiment amongst Islanders players after a 2-1 loss to the Rangers was that they would jump at another opportunity to play outdoors. I remember Islanders forward Josh Bailey telling me how he and his teammates were enamored with trying to figure out whose locker they were using in the Yankees clubhouse, and how heaters were provided on the benches so they could keep warm. Players actually started trying to move over to find a cooler spot because they would get hot on the bench. -- Brian Compton, managing editor

Back in the New York Groove

Jan. 1, 2018: The NHL Winter Classic was played in New York City for the first time, and it was a memorable -- and downright cold -- day. The Buffalo Sabres were technically the home team, but Rangers fans packed Citi Field despite a feel-like temperature of minus-12 degrees thanks to the whipping winds coming off nearby Flushing Bay. Forward J.T. Miller ended the day with an overtime goal for the Rangers, but it began with Ace Frehley, the legendary former Kiss guitarist playing his solo hit “New York Groove” live on stage in front of the frigid crowd. Then, Buffalo-based “Goo Goo Dolls” performed during the first intermission. It was a celebration of New York music, hockey and a testament to the hearty fans, who braved what I still say is the coldest I’ve even been at a Winter Classic. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Outdoor Moment No. 12: J.T. Miller scores GWG in OT

Gritty's dramatic entry, and exit

Feb. 23, 2019: If there was one guarantee at the 2019 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it's that Gritty, the big orange hometown mascot for the Flyers, was going to put on a show during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Oh boy, did he ever. Gritty's night started in the pregame, when with the lights out the furry creature ziplined down from the roof to the field wearing a jersey and a helmet of LED lights and a camera, a Gritty cam. Gritty climbed a replica version of the "Rocky" steps, mimicking what the famous fictional boxer did at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the reason for the Rocky statue that now stands at the bottom of those famous steps. It was illuminating, mesmerizing, a mascot making its entrance in all its monstrous glory. That was the entrance. Gritty's exit was something altogether different. There was Gritty in full birthday suit, bare chested and baring everything, including a giant blue belly button. Gritty ran onto the field holding his white underwear, tossing it to the side. Three men in black suits, white shirts and black ties caught up to the mascot. Gritty got free of the handlers again and the unruly mascot and continued streaking across the field. It was a moment of hilarity, but it didn't last. Gritty was caught and ejected. The Flyers went on to win 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Claude Giroux, but it never felt quite the same without Gritty there to celebrate the win. Or something. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Mayer, Rhinehardt on Gritty's Stadium Series jump

Wayne Simmonds’ last stand as a Flyer

Feb. 24, 2019: It was a night of celebration and sadness when the Flyers hosted the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field. The joy of the victory was tinged with melancholy as most of the 69,620 fans at the game and Flyers players knew that they were witnessing forward Wayne Simmonds’ last game wearing orange and black. A pending unrestricted free agent, the forward was traded to the Nashville Predators the next day for Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 NHL Draft pick. Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on June 23, 2011, Simmonds quickly became a fan favorite for screening goalies and standing up for teammates. He had 378 points (203 goals, 175 assists) in 584 games with Philadelphia, including back-to-back 30-goal seasons (2015-16, 2016-17). -- William Douglas, staff writer

Visual reminder of a simpler time

Feb. 21, 2021: Growing up in Canada there were many days spent skating on the frozen lakes and ponds, which is why the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe was so appealing to me. The hockey rink at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Stateline, Nevada, next to the lake was so visually attractive it brought back fond memories of spending hours with friends on the frozen pond. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans did not attend the two games featuring the Vegas Golden Knights against the Colorado Avalanche, along with the Philadelphia Flyers against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 20 and 21, 2021, respectively; it was just the players, puck, ice and the stunning surroundings. The game between the Flyers and Bruins was intriguing as the teams were tied 2-2 after the first intermission before Boston scored four goals in the second period. Boston went on to win 7-3 that day, but the hockey was the overall winner, giving fans an event to savor during a dark time of uncertainty. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Reliving the weekend's best moments from Lake Tahoe

Bittersweet scene at Lake Tahoe

Feb. 21, 2021: The best part was the worst part. The last time the Flyers played an outdoor game, it was against the Bruins in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe. It was the NHL’s aesthetic apex. The rink was built on a golf course on the shore of the lake, and the teams played as the sun set behind the Sierra Nevada, the sky shades of yellow, orange and blue. Hockey heaven. But the reason the event was held there was the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flyers lost 7-3 in front of zero fans. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman did not want to do it again. “The game and the players draw tremendous energy from our fans, and that’s really what it’s all about,” he said then. “So as unique and as compelling as this may be artistically, the fact is, we want to be back with our fans.” -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Stadium Series

Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

Palmieri goes back to Jersey roots for Stadium Series with Islanders

Stadium Series at MetLife brings back outdoor memories for Islanders 

Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Laviolette talks coaching Rangers in Stadium Series on '@TheRink' podcast

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Stadium Series at MetLife will ‘showcase’ state of New Jersey, Brodeur says

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Poehling ready to play outdoors again at Stadium Series for Flyers

Islanders, NHL announce initiative to support adaptive hockey on Long Island

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

'Jersey theme' on center stage for Devils-Flyers at NHL Stadium Series