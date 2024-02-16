NHL announces full entertainment lineup, special guests for Stadium Series

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the full lineup of performers and special guests that will take part in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the two regular-season outdoor games at MetLife Stadium featuring the Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Feb. 17, and New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders on Sunday, Feb. 18.

New York Giants stars Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Tommy DeVito and legend Carl Banks; New York Jets stars Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and alumni Greg Buttle and Damien Woody; former NHL players Martin Brodeur, Henrik Lundqvist, Mark Messier, Denis Potvin , Bryan Trottier, Mike Richter; and New Jersey Hall of Famer Max Weinberg are among the special guests expected to join more than 140,000 fans at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Saxophonist Jake Clemons, who is currently on tour with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and U.S. Air Force veteran Nalani Quintello will perform the U.S. anthem on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, respectively. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation – as part of the NHL’s partnership with P-X-P – will be provided by Reba Dell'Angelo for both Stadium Series games. The opening ceremony will conclude with a flyover featuring two U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aircrafts from the Carrier Air Wing Eight based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Throughout the weekend, the NHL will pay tribute to the Garden State by transforming MetLife Stadium to NHL Stadium Series Park to honor historic New Jersey parks. Additionally, the weekend’s entertainment will have a New Jersey & New York feel. Superstar band and New Jersey-native Jonas Brothers will perform a pregame concert for fans starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17 prior to the Flyers-Devils faceoff. New Jersey band The Gaslight Anthem will play their hit and Devils’ goal song “Howl” live each time the home team scores during the game. On Sunday, Feb. 18, born-and-raised New Yorkers AJR will take the stage during the second intermission performance presented by Ticketmaster of the Rangers-Islanders game.

The Flyers and Devils game will be broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1 and TVAS-D. The Jonas Brothers performance, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, will be included in the broadcast. The Rangers and Islanders game, including AJR’s performance, will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN and TVAS. Tickets to both games are available at Ticketmaster.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the games. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.