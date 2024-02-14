Islanders, NHL announce initiative to support adaptive hockey on Long Island

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders, the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the NHL on Tuesday announced an initiative to support adaptive hockey on Long Island.

The Special Olympics New York, Long Island Rough Riders and Long Island Blues received a multiyear financial commitment to help give their participants the best experience possible.

Outside of the finances for jerseys, equipment and other expenses, the latter two organizations will get ice time at The Park at UBS Arena and Northwell Health Ice Center, the Islanders practice facility.

“This is such an important event for us,” said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. “To be supporting Special Olympics and adaptive hockey is very much in the realm of how we think about the sport and inclusion for all. The NHL has been giving to legacy projects for over 20 years. Seven million dollars has been given across North America to build stronger, more vibrant communities. So this is just another example of that.”

The Special Olympics New York provides free year-round training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities; the Rough Riders use sled hockey to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and camaraderie among physically and/or mentally challenged athletes; and the Blues special hockey team is dedicated to children and adults with disabilities.

The announcement at UBS Arena was made as a legacy to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, taking place this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Islanders will face the New York Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), after the New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The Special Olympics, Rough Riders and Blues have been invited to the game Sunday.

Blues coach Skip Theiss said this type of funding helps make hockey more accessible.

“Some of these kids day today don't have a lot,” Theiss said. “They don't have a lot of other outlets. And we try to make it for hockey. And unfortunately, it's not cheap on Long Island. Ice is not free. We play with full equipment. So whatever money we get in, it goes towards that.”

To Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, initiatives like this are exactly what his organization is about.

“The Islanders are a community trust,” Ledecky said. “Our focus is on community. The Islanders are such a fabric of the Long Island community, as are these three organizations. They're changing the lives of people, and they're giving them opportunities by playing hockey -- whether it's floorball or ice hockey, they're giving them a chance to be successful. And that success then carries over into their normal day-to-day life because when you score a goal, or you win a game, when you participate, you bring those same skills to your regular life.”