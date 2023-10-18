Seider welcomes challenge of facing Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

Moritz Seider knows the excitement, and heartbreak, of being faced with the unenviable task of neutralizing Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.

"It's crazy," the Detroit Red Wings defenseman told NHL.com last week. "You’ve always got to remind yourself that you actually have to play a game, because he's still the guy you think about when you look back on NHL hockey and the last decade."

To his credit, Seider, the Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year in 2021-22, has has held his own. In six games against the Penguins, Seider has three assists, 11 shots, 18 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging 23:38 in ice time.

Crosby, meanwhile, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 17 shots while averaging 19:30 of ice time in those six games against Seider, which the teams have split.

"It's just so much fun playing against him, and you want to be out there in important situations, you want to be out there when he's out there because you feel there's a dominance out there when he steps on the ice," Seider said. "The crowd can feel that too. I want to obviously be out there to try to shut him down as good as possible.

"It not always works out great, but we always try our best and it's fun playing against the best guys in the League."

Seider looks forward to his next challenge against Crosby when the Red Wings (2-1-0) host the Penguins (2-1-0) on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS).