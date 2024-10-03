Palat tours art museum ahead of Global Series in Czechia

PRAGUE -- Ondrej Palat still finds it hard to believe he went from doubting he would ever be chosen in the NHL Draft to earning a living playing the game he loves and even winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships along the way.

The New Jersey Devils forward added another first to his to-do list on Thursday afternoon when given an opportunity to experience the exhibit of "ice hockey and skating in art" at the National Gallery Prague while accompanied by writers, photographers and videographers.

Palat will also be playing in his first NHL game in his home country.

The Devils are here for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal and will open the 2024-25 NHL regular season against the Buffalo Sabres at O2 Arena on Friday (1 p.m. ET NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) followed by a game Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B).

"It's the first time I was here and it's a pretty cool gallery of hockey art ... and it goes way back to the beginning," Palat said. "I think the pictures that really stood out to me were those of the Czech players celebrating their gold medal (at the 1998 Nagano Olympics). Those kind of pictures remind me of my childhood and why I started to play hockey. I can remember those pictures like it was yesterday, watching it when I was six years old."

Palat_in_Prague-2024_3

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI

The exhibit opened April 26 for the 2024 IIHF World Championship, which Czechia won by defeating Switzerland 2-0 at O2 Arena on May 26. Palat was a part of that team, and is glad he's able to return as a member of the Devils in the NHL Global Series.

"I've been able to celebrate a lot of things in my career and I do feel lucky," the 33-year-old said. "Winning the Cups (with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021), with the winning gold medal with Czechia. Moments like this throughout my career ... they're amazing.

"But I think after my career, I will really reflect on what happened and what kind of career I had, but I'm super happy we're here with the team and just wishing us the best start to the season."

Palat, who owns a home in Prague and spends part of his offseason there, grew up about three-and-a-half hours away in Frydek-Mistek. He was selected in the seventh round (No. 208) by the Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft.

"I remember closing my laptop when the draft got to the later rounds," Palat said. "I didn't watch. I didn't think I was going to get drafted but my agent and (then Lightning general manager) Steve Yzerman told me I was being chosen by Tampa. It was a very surreal moment."

Palat, who signed a five-year contract with New Jersey on July 14, 2022 as an unrestricted free agent, said he's always been a big fan of Czech Republic hockey legends Jaromir Jagr and former Devils forward and captain Patrik Elias.

"I saw a Jagr portrait and Elias picture and that was pretty neat," Palat said. "It's great that Elias is with us on this trip; it means a lot to the fans and the kids in the area. [Elias] deserves to see a Devils game here in Prague ... he's the face of the Devils. He's a legend in the organization, an amazing player, and a great guy. I'm very happy he can enjoy it a little bit here, too."

Palat_in_Prague-2024_4

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI

