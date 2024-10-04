Atmosphere 'tons of fun' for players, fans in NHL Global Series Czechia

PRAGUE -- Jaromir Jagr, the ageless former NHL great, was here to drop the puck for the ceremonial opening face-off, receiving a warm embrace as he was introduced. Also here was the Czech and Slovak Buffalo Sabres Fan Club, wearing their big buffalo horns and being guided by one member with a megaphone and another with a drum, banging away and chanting relentlessly, even when their team was down three goals.

Patrik Elias, the New Jersey Devils all-time leading scorer, got a big ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard before the game. Kids chased after T-shirts thrown by mascots NJ Devil and Sabretooth during the game. New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat nearly scored at the end, coming oh so close to what would have been one of his most memorable NHL goals scored in front of family, friends and thousands of adoring fans.

The Devils defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 in the first of two games in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena on Friday, opening the 2024-25 regular season with a fast start and a strong finish. That was only part of the story here.

The atmosphere created by the 16,913 in attendance, so many in Sabres blue and yellow or Devils red and black, plus the presence of the Czech hockey stars and Hockey Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom turned a regular-season opener for each team into an event for opening night event for hockey fans in the building and everywhere.

"Tons of fun," New Jersey captain Nico Hischier said after scoring a goal in the win. "I said it before, I think those games you'll remember for the rest of your life.

"I know how great the Czech people are about hockey. I was here just at the end of May [for the 2024 IIHF World Championship] and it was something I hadn't seen a lot either, and tonight was an awesome atmosphere as well. Tomorrow will be the same thing."