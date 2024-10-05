Devils finish ‘great time’ at Global Series Czechia with 2nd straight win

Arguably no one had a better time than Casey, the rookie who wouldn't even be playing if Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce were healthy.

Casey made his NHL debut in front of his parents Friday and scored his first NHL goal to make it a 1-1 game at 11:59 of the second period, coming in from the left point, making an inside-out move to find a shooting lane and scoring short side on Sabres goalie Devon Levi.

He was named the game’s First Star and received a new Rolex watch as a gift.

"Better than my Fossil," he said before doing a postgame television interview.

"Unbelievable," said Cotter, who made it 2-1 at 7:18 of the third period. "I guess the first goal you get a 'Rolly' now. Where was mine back in the day? No, it's so cool for him and all of us are smiling ear to ear. What an experience for us and him."

There were plenty of Sabres jerseys in the crowd here too. Lots of them, enough to rival the Devils fans, but they didn't have much to cheer about other than Tage Thompson's goal that gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 8:18 of the second period.

It lasted less than four minutes.

Unfortunately for the Sabres, the two losses do put a damper on the experience they were having here at the Global Series.

It was going so well until the puck dropped Friday.

They went to Munich first and watched as JJ Peterka was celebrated in his home city. They won 5-0 in a preseason game against EHC Red Bull Munchen in the first event at Munich's brand new state-of-the-art arena, SAP Garden. Peterka scored.

They experienced Oktoberfest and bonded there. They named Rasmus Dahlin their new captain in Munich. They got to Prague and enjoyed the city and put in three strong, energetic and healthy practices. They toured around, went to museums and had fantastic dinners.

But they leave with nothing to show for it in the standings and with three of their top 12 forwards dealing with injuries. Peterka sustained a concussion in the first period Saturday. Zach Benson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel each had lower-body injuries Friday.

"You have to move on," forward Alex Tuch said. "If you dwell on it too much and if you look too far ahead, that's when things spiral out of control. We're 0-2 to start the year. It's not the end of the world, but we know we have to be better.

“Each and every one of us in this locker room needs to elevate and needs to be better. That's what we're going to do."

The Devils will say the same thing when they get home. Two wins do not make a season, of course, and they're not going to fool themselves into thinking it does.

But at least for now it feels like there's a little room for celebration, from Prague to New Jersey, and certainly wherever all those Devils-clad fans were headed after the game.

"It's big," Cotter said. "It's the start of the season and toward the end of the year every team knows it, it could be a matter of two points, one point, so these are the ones that count. Obviously, what an experience for us, but it's always awesome to go home with two wins."