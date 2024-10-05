Devils finish ‘great time’ at Global Series Czechia with 2nd straight win

PRAGUE -- A stroll around O2 Arena before the game Saturday was enough to showcase why the NHL brought the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal here.
Spotted on the lower concourse level were sweaters from 14 NHL teams, plus two All-Star jerseys and one Chiefs jersey from the movie "Slap Shot." The folks wearing them were among the 16,722 in attendance, bringing the total two-day attendance up to 33,635.
But it seemed like wherever you looked, be it at the concession stands, the merchandise lines, and, yes, even the bathrooms, the New Jersey Devils were there, from Jack Hughes' 86, Nico Hischier's 13, Ondrej Palat's 18, Tomas Tatar's 90 and Patrik Elias' 26.
Well, the Devils gave their thousands of fans here, including Elias, who dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening face-off, a lot to celebrate. They also gave themselves one heck of an experience and four points in the standings before 30 teams had a chance to earn one.
New Jersey completed the season-opening sweep of the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, winning 3-1 behind Seamus Casey's first NHL goal, a beauty no less, Paul Cotter's game-winner, Jack Hughes' two assists and Jake Allen's 17 saves.
It came less than 24 hours after the Devils won 4-1 behind 30 saves from Jacob Markstrom, a goal and an assist from defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic and a goal from forward Stefan Noesen.
They even did it Saturday without Palat, the most well-known Czech player on either team. He had to return home to New Jersey for the birth of his second child after the game Friday. Instead of bemoaning the fact he wasn't available, the Devils wished him well and won for him.
"The hockey results make it all just much better," Tatar said. "I think we had a great time here in Prague. Prague as a host is very beautiful. We had team building. We were together and we wanted to focus on the game yesterday and today. We did.
“Coming out from Prague with four points and the time we spent together as a team is just so valuable. We had a great time."