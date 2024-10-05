Devils complete 2-game Global Series sweep of Sabres in Prague

Paul Cotter and Timo Meier scored, and Jake Allen made 17 saves for the Devils (2-0-0), who won 4-1 here on Friday.

Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres (0-2-0), and Devon Levi made 34 saves in his season debut.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 8:18 of the second period when he stuffed a loose puck under the pad of Allen at the right post.

Casey, playing his second NHL game, tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 11:59 of the second period. After taking a pass at the left point, the defenseman took a few strides and sent a wrist shot into the top left corner.

Cotter made it 2-1 on a wrist shot 7:18 into the third period, skating down the slot after taking a pass from Hughes near the right wing half boards.

Meier pushed it to 3-1 on a shot from the left post at 14:14. Jesper Bratt attempted a wraparound that hit the right post and deflected to Meier.

Buffalo forward JJ Peterka sustained a concussion in the first period after he was hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon and did not return to the game.

The Devils were without Ondrej Palat, who is from Frydek-Mistek, Czechia. The forward returned to the United States to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Each team next plays Thursday with the Sabres hosting the Los Angeles Kings at Keybank Center, and the Devils hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center.