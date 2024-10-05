Peterka of Sabres leaves Global Series game with upper-body injury

Forward took hit from Devils defenseman Dillon in 1st period

JJ Peterka BUF injury status

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

PRAGUE -- JJ Peterka sustained an upper-body injury Saturday and did not return to for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

The forward took a hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon Dillon at 6:02 of the first period and was helped off the ice by teammates. He was ruled out prior to the start of the second period.

Dillon received an interference penalty and a roughing penalty after fighting with Sabres forward Alex Tuch following the hit on Peterka.

Peterka, who played three shifts totaling 1:39 Saturday, had an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Devils in the season opener for both teams here on Friday. He had an NHL career-high 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) and played all 82 games for Buffalo last season.

NHL Global Series

Palat of Devils misses 2nd Global Series game against Sabres for personal reasons

Markstrom ‘unbelievable’ in Devils debut in Global Series win against Sabres

Global Series blog: Erik Haula

Gaudreau honored before Global Series game with 13-second moment of silence

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Atmosphere 'tons of fun' for players, fans in NHL Global Series Czechia

Jagr 'where I'm happy,' still playing for Kladno of Czech League at 52  

Markstrom, Devils top Sabres in Global Series opener in Prague 

NHL Global Fan Tour huge hit among kids, families in Prague

Hughes says Devils ready to bounce back starting with opener at Global Series 

Palat tours art museum ahead of Global Series in Czechia

Woodcroft, McLellan enjoy chance to 'give back' at NHL Coaching Clinic

Devils, Sabres eager to begin season in 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia

Elias proud to see Devils in native Czechia for Global Series

Global Series blog: Erik Haula

Global Series blog: Erik Haula

Fitzgerald, Devils look for strong start to season at Global Series

Luukkonen eager to prove he can be No. 1 goalie for Sabres