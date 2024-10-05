Peterka of Sabres leaves Global Series game with upper-body injury

PRAGUE -- JJ Peterka sustained an upper-body injury Saturday and did not return to for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

The forward took a hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon Dillon at 6:02 of the first period and was helped off the ice by teammates. He was ruled out prior to the start of the second period.

Dillon received an interference penalty and a roughing penalty after fighting with Sabres forward Alex Tuch following the hit on Peterka.

Peterka, who played three shifts totaling 1:39 Saturday, had an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Devils in the season opener for both teams here on Friday. He had an NHL career-high 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) and played all 82 games for Buffalo last season.