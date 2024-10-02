Global Series blog: Erik Haula

PRAGUE -- I'm happy to share a little insight from a New Jersey side of things for the next few days here.

I think the idea of playing games as part of the NHL Global Series in different countries each season is good. It's a great way to bond. It's a great way to come together with new people. But all that really matters is the result. You're going to have a great trip if you have success on the ice, but you aren't going to really remember it in the most positive way if you don't get the job done.

That's what we're here to do.

Our flight to Prague was good. The timing of it was great because we left at 9 p.m. ET (Sunday), so most guys were able to sleep on the flight. It was good to get a little skate in when we landed and we had a day and a half off.

Tuesday was an off day for us so myself, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier decided to explore the city. Obviously there's lots to see so it was a fun day. This is my first time in Prague where I actually get to enjoy it and walk around. I might have been here when I was younger, during a tournament or something, but I never spent too much time so I'm enjoying it now.

I just think it's a really beautiful city, very walkable. It just has that old culture. There's a lot to see, and I just like how people are always out and hanging out.

From a hockey standpoint, I don't think I'm surprising anyone when I say we want to have a good start to the season. But that's the same for every team. You never want to get behind the eight ball because the League is just too hard. So, you want to start racking up wins as quickly as you can to get above that .500 mark, and then you try to stay there. It's a long season, lots happening, and there's going to be ups and downs. But getting off to a good start, getting everyone feeling good, is important because it's just kind of a snowball effect.