Markstrom ready for fresh start with Devils heading into Global Series Czechia

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jacob Markstrom is one of the new faces for the New Jersey Devils who already can sense positive vibes emanating from the locker room these days.

"Playing against all these guys for a long time, I know it's a great team, it's a hungry team," Markstrom said. "From the coaching staff down to every player in the locker room, I feel like there's a lot of players here that want to prove something, and they got something to prove.

"Everyone is eager to get back into playing, playing for points and playing important games, and that's what it's all about."

Markstrom looks forward to a fresh start and proving he belongs, too. He'll get that opportunity after he and his teammates arrive in Prague on Monday to begin preparations for back-to-back games against the Buffalo Sabres in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN).

"There are a few new guys on the team, including myself, and when you're on the road, you go for dinners together and get to know each other on a different level than when you're at home," Markstrom said. "When home, you don't spend as much time outside the rink as you do on the road, so I feel like that's a positive for us.

"We're excited to get our season started in Prague. We have a few players who live in or near the area so I'm sure they're extra excited."

Of all the offseason moves made by the Devils, Markstrom is most significant and for obvious reasons. Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19, the 34-year-old is expected to solidify a position that was in flux last season when New Jersey used five goalies, allowed 3.43 goals per game (27th in the NHL), and had a combined .896 save percentage, third-worst in the League.

New Jersey finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division and failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

"I think we all want to achieve something together, coach (Sheldon) Keefe included," Markstrom said. "He's a great mentor to push us to do that. He wants pace, he wants quickness, and he wants us to play hard. I feel that's what you saw from the Toronto Maple Leafs when he coached there (2019-24).

"We have a big team with high expectations and as a goaltender, there's pressure, and I've been on teams where there was pressure on goaltending in the Canadian market. I know what's expected and the people who know me know that I just want to win hockey games."

Markstrom, who has two seasons remaining on a six-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season, is 215-196-57 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 485 regular-season games (468 starts) for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Flames, and is 13-13 with a 2.90 GAA and .911 save percentage in 26 playoff games.

He's expected to make a formidable tandem with Jake Allen, who the Devils acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on March 8.

"I knew at the year-end meetings that we were going to try to do something and when I got a text telling me it was 'Markie', I was ecstatic," Allen said. "Me and 'Markie' are the same age and have played against each other since we were 17, so to finally be on his side is great."

The goalies also were drafted in the same year with Markstrom going in the second round (No. 31) to the Panthers and Allen three picks later to the St. Louis Blues.

"Seeing that 6-foot-6 frame on the other side was always a little intimidating," Allen (6-foot-2) said. "But I think our group should be excited, confident and optimistic about what (general manager) Tom Fitzgerald did to try to fulfill a position of need and I'm happy he's my partner."

Markstrom is healthy after missing three games in January and five more in March with the Flames due to separate lower-body injuries. He's a workhorse, having played 60 games or more three times in his career and 59 games in another. The last Devils goalie with 60-plus appearances in a single season was Cory Schneider (60 in 2016-17; 69 in 2014-15).

Markstrom has certainly been doing his part during training camp, remaining on the ice after practice or gameday skates to provide any player wishing to work on his shot more time to do so.

"I've talked to (goalie coach) David Rogalski about that and I think [Markstrom] brings a lot to the culture of our team in that way ... as does Allen," Keefe said. "We've got two veteran goaltenders that have got great confidence in who they are and are also great people that are very competitive and want to win. They're going to do everything they can to have themselves ready, but also help our team continue to grow."