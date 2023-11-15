Wild aim to end skid, 'turn the page' at Global Series in Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- With more than 100 of their rabid fans cheering them on, Marc-Andre Fleury and his Minnesota Wild teammates walked into the stands and sat down alongside their adoring supporters at Hovet on Wednesday.

It was their chance to get up close and personal and say thank you to the throng of people who made the trip across the Atlantic to support the Wild at the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, which also features the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.

In the process, it has also allowed the team to put their previous outing, an 8-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, in the rearview mirror. It's a much needed reset for a team that has staggered to a 5-8-2 start to the season, including three straight losses.

"Definitely," general manager Bill Guerin said. "I mean, let's be honest, we weren't very good the other night. That's just stating the obvious. Everyone could see that.

"This kind of helps us turn the page and focus on this. Remember, we're here for two big games."

The Wild arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday and held a full practice Wednesday before playing the Senators on Saturday (11 a.m. ET; BSN, BSWIX, NHLN, TSN5, RDS) and Maple Leafs on Sunday (8 a.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NHLN. SNO).

"We haven't been playing well," Guerin said. "We have to turn it around. So maybe just the change of scenery will be good for us."