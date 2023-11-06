NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

NEW YORK / STOCKHOLM -- The NHL Global Fan Tour, the official festival of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal, will continue its trek around the world with a visit to Kungsträdgården in downtown Stockholm, Nov. 15–19. The free, five-day event will be the largest in NHL Global Fan Tour history, offering family-friendly activities to the public.

The NHL Global Fan Tour’s takeover of Kungsträdgården will include a 20x60-meter heated tent filled with interactive attractions, an outdoor ice rink, viewing party screen and various hockey-themed activities throughout the downtown park. A first-class experience for fans of all ages, NHL Global Fan Tour will include appearances by NHL mascots, special guest alumni, and the oldest and most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup.

Fans of all ages visiting the NHL Global Fan Tour will be able to test their hockey skills and overall fitness at various stations, including Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting Challenge, Stickhandling Challenge, Score-O, Youth Fitness Zone, the Hat Trick Challenge, Connect-3 and 5-Hole Hockey (Global Fan Tour’s version of cornhole). Gamers will enjoy the GFT Arcade, offering bubble hockey faceoffs, e-gaming cubes, and stations with NHL Blast on Roblox, while the Kids Korner will offer the game’s youngest fans the chance to play ball hockey in their own hockey rink and enjoy various hockey-themed coloring books. NHL Street Hockey clinics led by coaches will teach beginner hockey players with balls and sticks.

The NHL will host viewing parties for each of the four games of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal, as well as trivia games, player interviews and NHL mascot appearances.

The action-packed festival will be free and open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 15 (3-9 p.m.), Thursday, Nov. 16 (3 p.m.-postgame), Friday, Nov. 17 (3 p.m.-postgame), Saturday, Nov. 18 (12-9 p.m.), and Sunday, Nov. 19 (12-6 p.m.).

The 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal games will feature the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs in four regular-season games over four days in Stockholm. The Red Wings will play the Senators on Thursday, Nov. 16 and then take on the Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 17. The Wild will play the Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 and the series will wrap up with Wild playing the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19. All games will be played at Avicii Arena.

To date, NHL Global Fan Tour has made 34 stops in seven countries with a total of nearly 163,000 participants. For more information on the NHL Global Fan Tour, visit https://www.nhl.com/events/nhl-global-fan-tour-sv and follow @NHL and @NHLsv.