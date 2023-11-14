Maple Leafs of past, present attend premiere of Salming docuseries

STOCKHOLM -- It was Sweden’s version of a splashy Hollywood red-carpet gala, from the high-end fashion to the country's rich and famous.
And it was impressive.
From actor Jason Priestley of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Private Eyes” notoriety, to NHL greats of today and yesteryear including John Tavares, William Nylander, Mats Sundin, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg, they strolled into the posh Sodra Teatern theatre to honor the memory of national hero Borje Salming for the premiere of the six-part series, “Borje: The Journey of a Legend” on Tuesday.
Brendan Shanahan, himself part of the festivities, watched the love-in for the late Toronto Maple Leafs legend, all the while understanding that this was motivation for the team Salming so loved to participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, with the Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings later this week.
“I think part of our coming here was our connection to Borje,” said Shanahan, the Maple Leafs president. “Sweden has left such an indelible mark not just on the sport of hockey, but also in the National Hockey League.”