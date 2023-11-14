Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to Sweden for Global Series

STOCKHOLM -- The Detroit Red Wings are not the only group from Michigan on a world tour this week.

A group of about 150 Red Wings fans from the Detroit area arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday to watch practice ahead of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

The Red Wings will play the Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena on Thursday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET) and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (2 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, TSN4).

"This is a dream come true," said Douglas Leng, 60, of Traverse City, Michigan. "I'm recently retired so it was good opportunity to do something we haven't done. A bucket list kind of thing."

Earlier this year, the Red Wings sent emails to fans and season-ticket holders about the trip, giving them the option of coming straight to Stockholm or first going to Helsinki, Finland, for three days before cruising to Stockholm.

Angie Alexander, 49, and Matt Zelman, 45, also jumped at the chance.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime trip," said Zelman, who is from Royal Oak, Michigan. "We're big Red Wings fans, season-ticket holders, and just thought, 'When are we ever going to get to do this again?' and took an opportunity to come to Helsinki and Stockholm for the first time and it's been great so far."

Alexander, who lives in Toronto but is from Sarnia, Ontario, about an hour from Detroit, said when she got the email from the Red Wings, "I'm all in. This is a big deal. It's a really big deal for everybody."