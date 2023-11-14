NHL Global Series

Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to Sweden for Global Series

Practices, games, sightseeing part of travel package offered by team

Red Wings fan at global series practice with bug
By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

STOCKHOLM -- The Detroit Red Wings are not the only group from Michigan on a world tour this week. 

A group of about 150 Red Wings fans from the Detroit area arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday to watch practice ahead of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal. 

The Red Wings will play the Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena on Thursday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET) and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (2 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, TSN4). 

"This is a dream come true," said Douglas Leng, 60, of Traverse City, Michigan. "I'm recently retired so it was good opportunity to do something we haven't done. A bucket list kind of thing." 

Earlier this year, the Red Wings sent emails to fans and season-ticket holders about the trip, giving them the option of coming straight to Stockholm or first going to Helsinki, Finland, for three days before cruising to Stockholm. 

Angie Alexander, 49, and Matt Zelman, 45, also jumped at the chance. 

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime trip," said Zelman, who is from Royal Oak, Michigan. "We're big Red Wings fans, season-ticket holders, and just thought, 'When are we ever going to get to do this again?' and took an opportunity to come to Helsinki and Stockholm for the first time and it's been great so far."

Alexander, who lives in Toronto but is from Sarnia, Ontario, about an hour from Detroit, said when she got the email from the Red Wings, "I'm all in. This is a big deal. It's a really big deal for everybody."

Wild, Sens, Red Wings, Maple Leafs headline games

It was a big deal for the Red Wings, too. Players said they got a little extra boost of energy from having fans in attendance. At one point during practice, fans even started a "Let's Go Red Wings" chant. 

"I think we got a little excited when they were cheering and chanting during the practice," Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. "It was definitely a really cool moment and I think they saw a really successful practice from our side." 

Coach Derek Lalonde said having the fans in attendance was a good reminder to his players who they represent when they put on the winged wheel logo. 

"The fans helped practice along," Lalonde said. "I've always told the guys that representing the Red Wings is always bigger than yourself and the team and that was a great example."

In addition to attending the practice and the games this weekend, the fans will get to do some sightseeing as part of the travel package. 

Mark Stockman, 63, from Brownstown, Michigan said he and his wife, Barb, 64, even had the chance to meet some Senators fans in Helsinki.  

But clearly, getting to see the Red Wings up close and personal, is the No. 1 attraction. 

"This is the best thing we have ever done," Barb Stockman said.

Red Wings fan at global series practice 2

