Team Matthews defeats Team Hughes in All-Star Game semifinal

Team Matthews, which features all four Toronto Maple Leafs in the All-Star Game, will face Team McDavid, captained by Connor McDavid, in the final. Team McDavid came back to defeat Team MacKinnon 4-3 in a shootout in the first semifinal game.

DeBrincat also had an assist, Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, Mathew Barzal had three assists and Mitchell Marner scored for Team Matthews.

Jake Oettinger stopped eight of 10 shots in the first period. Igor Shesterkin made seven saves on 10 shots in the second period and didn't allow a goal on four attempts in the shootout.

Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, Quinn Hughes had three assists and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Team Hughes. Cam Talbot made four saves on six shots in the first period and Thatcher Demko stopped seven of 10 shots in the second.

Kucherov, who was the No. 1 pick in the All-Star Draft on Thursday, gave Team Hughes a 1-0 lead with a breakaway goal at 1:19 of the first period.

DeBrincat scored off a pass from Forsberg at 2:43 to tie it 1-1.

Vatrano gave Team Hughes a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal at 3:32.

DeBrincat scored on a breakaway at 5:07 to tie it 2-2.

Marner put Team Matthews ahead 3-2 at 2:17 of the second. He stole the puck along the left-wing half-wall, took it through the circle and beat Demko over the glove from in close.

Elias Pettersson tied it 3-3 at 4:18 for Team Hughes, scoring with a high chip from in front of the right post off a pass from Vatrano.

Forsberg gave Team Matthews a 4-3 lead at 4:45 after scoring off his own rebound. Team Hughes tied it again at 7:02, when Brady Tkachuk's shot got through Shesterkin's five-hole.

Vatrano gave Team Hughes a 5-4 lead 33 seconds later, scoring at 7:35, but Forsberg tied it 5-5 with a breakaway goal at 8:08.