Hughes aims to 'keep climbing,' will lead Canucks contingent in All-Star Game

Leadership, improvement in own end has placed Vancouver captain among NHL's elite defensemen

Quinn-Hughes-with-AS-logo
By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Confidence pours out of Quinn Hughes, as it should with the season he's having and the career path he's charting.

"Yeah, I've made some strides, but I make strides every year," the Vancouver Canucks defenseman said. "I thought last year I was at a top level, too. I'm just trying to carry it."

The 24-year-old is carrying it to the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3, as the player chosen by the NHL to represent the Canucks.

The League selected one player from each of the 32 teams and the NHL fans voted for the remaining 12 using the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual. That's how Hughes' Vancouver teammates, forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser and goalie Thatcher Demko got in, but their captain was the first pick.

It's hard to argue that.

Heading up to the Canucks’ Hockey Day in Canada game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN), Hughes is tied with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL scoring lead among defensemen with 53 points (11 goals, 42 assists). He has already scored more goals in 45 games this season than he did in any of his previous four full NHL seasons. He's also a plus-33 and is averaging 24:26 of ice time per game. 

"I've watched the way he's developed the last five years and more, I see all the work he puts in in the summer," said Luke Hughes, 20, Quinn's youngest brother and a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils. "His deception and the way he passes the puck, the way he makes really nice zone entries, makes the hard plays look easy and the even harder players look easier, it shows he's an unbelievable player, one of the best 'D' in the League."

Ask Quinn Hughes about his defensive play and he'll go on the offensive to shoot down anyone who wants to stick to the narrative that he lacks in that area. 

"Two years ago I was plus-10, last year I was plus-15, and I was playing 25-26 minutes a night," Hughes said. "So I think I proved that the last few years."

At the time he said it, he was a plus-26.

"Keep climbing," Hughes said.

He has. 

"He can play better defense than people think," said former NHL defenseman Sergei Gonchar, who works with Hughes daily as the Canucks defensive development coach. "He's there in critical situations for us and he's dedicating himself to get better at that part of the game. He's improved since the beginning of the season. He's gotten better. This is something I didn't realize, how good he can be. A lot of times people overlook that part of the game. They're thinking about him and the only thing they can come up with is his offense. Nobody remembers his defensive play."

Hughes plays defense with his stick positioning and speed, which leads to puck possession, Gonchar said. 

Rick Tocchet said when he became Canucks coach a year ago (Jan. 22, 2023) he was not aware Hughes was as good at eliminating forechecks, comparing him to Hockey Hall of Famer @Scott N Niedermayer because of his ability to avoid pressure and start the attack.

"He can bury a forecheck," Tocchet said. "We like to play fast, but the odd time with Hughes, when there's heavy pressure, he can wheel the net and get away from people, make that one pass and then have a four-man attack. There's not a lot of defensemen that can do that. 

Ask Hughes about his goal scoring this season and he'll tell you it was always going to be the next step in his progression as a top defenseman in the NHL.

"In the last three seasons I've led the league in possession time," he said. "I've had the puck more than any other guy in the league. I had 76 points last season (seven goals, 69 assists in 78 games), but I think a lot of it I can simplify, get shots on net and create offense that way too."

VAN@NYI: Hughes scores goal against New York Islanders

He made working on his shot a focal point of his offseason training.

"He puts up like 70 points a year and he wasn't frustrated, but he wanted to know why he wasn't scoring as many goals with all the assists," said Devils center Jack Hughes, 22, Quinn's middle brother, who was also selected by the NHL for the All-Star Game. "He was probably leaving a lot of points on the table without scoring. That was something he worked on."

That has led to Quinn Hughes being more assertive.

He has 109 shots on goal this season, 2.42 per game, on pace for 198. He had 154 in 78 games last season and 150 in 76 games in 2021-22. This would be the first time he averaged at least two shots on goal per game in a season.

He also has had 136 of his shots blocked, the most in the NHL.

"I think the way he is moving at the blue line he's setting himself up for those shots," Gonchar said. "In my opinion he can improve on that part and be even more effective. Some of his shots are getting blocked. I think he can open up the game more and deliver it to the net, but he's definitely improved."

Ask Hughes about being a first-year captain and he'll tell you letter or no letter, he knew Vancouver needed him to be not only a top player but also a leader. He knew that on June 22, 2018, when the Canucks made him the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

"I knew they were going to rely on me to help turn it around here and whatever that entailed I was going to try to do," Hughes said. "For me I think it's the work I put in, who I am as a person and trying to make all my teammates feel comfortable to bring this group together."

Tocchet said the buy-in from Hughes has been contagious, and his confidence has fueled the confidence of a team that’s 30-11-4 with 64 points, the most in the NHL; Vancouver’s .711 points percentage is third in the League.

"That's the relationship we have, where he trusts what we're trying to do," Tocchet said. "He's the captain of the team and when the captain trusts the coaching staff, it goes a long way."

NHL All-Star

NHL All-Star Skills entertainment announced

NHL All-Star Skills entertainment announced
All-Star Skills will have '12 of the best players in the world,’ Connor McDavid says

All-Star Skills will have '12 of the best players in the world,’ McDavid says
2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced
PWHL 3 on 3 Showcase set for NHL All-Star Thursday

PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1
Bowness Laviolette Montgomery Tocchet named 2024 NHL All Star game coaches

Bowness, Laviolette, Montgomery, Tocchet named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Final two 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL writers

Final 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL.com
Makar MacKinnon pumped for new look All-Star Skills event

Makar, MacKinnon of Avalanche ready for new-look All-Star Skills event 
final seven players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster
NHL reveals 2024 All Star Game jerseys from Justin Bieber company

NHL reveals drew house-designed jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game
1st 10 chosen for new look 2024 NHL All Star Skills competition

Matthews, Makar, Pastrnak among 1st 10 chosen for new-look All-Star Skills competition
first five players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote
NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced January 13

NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday
NHL releases update for 2024 All Star Fan Vote

NHL releases update for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Crosby flying All-Star under radar, Marchand says

Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard grateful for All-Star selection

Bedard of Blackhawks ‘grateful’ to be selected to All-Star Game
All-Star Game Fan Vote picks by NHL.com writers

All-Star Game Fan Vote selections by NHL.com writers
2024 NHL All-Stars announced

NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Matthews to represent host Maple Leafs