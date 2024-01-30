All-Star festivities Thursday will feature ‘3 events in 1,’ Mayer says

Steve Mayer repeatedly described NHL All-Star Thursday with one word: Fun.

The League’s chief content officer said starting 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend with a tripleheader of events at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is a new and exciting way to showcase the talent and personalities of the world’s best players.

“We’re really hopeful that this is going not only be a positive weekend for the NHL in-arena, but outside the arena and on television,” Mayer said in a conference call with reporters Monday. “We have great partners both in the United States and Canada, and they lean into All-Star Weekend like no other event. They’re bringing a lot of their on-camera talent, they build sets. ... It’s a big deal, and we think we’ve given them some new formats that are exciting that our fans are going to want to tune in and watch.”

Mayer said he’s particularly excited about All-Star Thursday, which begins with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS) for the Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

The All-Star Game will continue the 3-on-3 format introduced in 2016.

“The player draft is going to be fun,” Mayer said. “These are great opportunities for us, especially in the television world, to show off our player personalities. Their helmets are off. They like to have fun and [be] a lot more relaxed here.”

Global superstar Justin Bieber is celebrity captain for Team Matthews, with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews as captain and defenseman Morgan Rielly his assistant.

Team McDavid will be led by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, with Oilers center Leon Draisaitl as his assistant and Toronto-born actor Will Arnett the celebrity captain.

Team Hughes will be led by New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé as celebrity captain. New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal replaced Jack Hughes (upper body) as a participant in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Jack Hughes is still scheduled to be in Toronto and will join Quinn as a co-captain for NHL All-Star Weekend festivities including the player draft.

Team MacKinnon will be led by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and teammate Cale Makar. Canadian multiplatinum singer/songwriter and dancer Tate McRae is celebrity captain.

“We also knew that there were celebrities that are passionate fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs that we knew were going to be involved in the weekend in one way or another, Mr. Bieber and Mr. Arnett,” Mayer said. “How do we incorporate them into a fun event? We’ve added now Michael Bublé and Tate McRae.”

The draft is sure to produce some interesting moments, Mayer said.

“Players drafting other players, the storylines that come out of it once we talk about, ‘Will they take their teammates, will they take their former teammates, guys they grew up with, will they not take their teammates?’” Mayer said. “It’s good TV. It’s a lot of fun. It’s going to be fast; we’re going to do the whole draft in an hour. … I think it’s going to be a fun night, fast-moving, and we’re really happy that we decided to do it.”