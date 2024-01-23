Vatrano thriving with Ducks heading into 1st NHL All-Star Game

WASHINGTON -- Frank Vatrano signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022 because he saw an opportunity with a young, rebuilding team.

The 29-year-old forward never expected it would lead him to playing in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

“It’s an honor, something I never thought I would accomplish in my career,” Vatrano said last week. “To be a part of that, I’m excited for that. Guys in that room helped me to get to the point where I’m at right now, so if it wasn’t for those guys in that room, I wouldn’t be in that position I’m in.”

Vatrano earned his way, leading the Ducks with 21 goals and 33 points in 46 games this season heading into their home game against the Buffalo Sabres at Honda Center on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). He is on pace to shatter his NHL career highs of 24 goals, set in 2018-19 with the Florida Panthers, and 41 points, set last season with Anaheim.

Vatrano just wishes it was accompanied by more victories for the Ducks (15-30-1).

“I think individual success is great, but you can, obviously, enjoy it a lot more when teams are winning and whatnot,” he said. “We’ve been in some tight games this year and lost a lot of one-goal games, and there were games I wish I could’ve been a difference-maker and help the team out and win.”

Vatrano has done his part with a team-leading four game-winning goals. He also leads the Ducks with eight power-play goals and 11 power-play points, already topping his previous NHL career highs of five power-play goals and nine power-play points from last season, and has two short-handed goals, matching his NHL best from 2019-20 with the Panthers.

Thriving from the additional ice time that comes with playing in all situations, Vatrano is averaging 18:18 per game, a jump from his NHL career-high average of 16:40 last season.