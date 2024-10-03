Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2024-25

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

NOTE: These bold, yet feasible, scenarios should be taken with a grain of salt but also used as inspiration to think creatively in fantasy leagues, especially in terms of potential line combinations and players' ceilings in different stat categories. These predictions, a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua, may contradict NHL.com's top 250 rankings.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Cutter Gauthier will lead the Ducks and all NHL rookies in points with at least 65 and win the Calder Trophy. – PJ

Boston Bruins: Forward Pavel Zacha, even after the addition of Elias Lindholm, will have a career high of at least 70 points and reach the 30-goal mark for the first time playing mostly on the top line with David Pastrnak. – AD

Buffalo Sabres: Forward JJ Peterka will finish among the NHL’s top 10 in goals with at least 45 playing on the top line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. – PJ

Calgary Flames: Forward Jonathan Huberdeau will bounce back and score at least 80 points after finishing with 55 or fewer in each of the past two seasons. – AD

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Jack Drury will be elevated to the No. 2 center spot and lead the Hurricanes in even-strength goals with at least 25. – PJ

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Connor Bedard will finish top 10 in the NHL in points with at least 100 on a line with new teammates Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen. – PJ

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Cale Makar will lead the NHL at his position in goals with at least 35, the most by a D-man in a single season since Paul Coffey had 48 in 1985-86. – AD

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Kirill Marchenko will lead the Blue Jackets in points with at least 65 and finish among the NHL’s top 20 in goals with at least 37. – AD

Dallas Stars: Forward Wyatt Johnston will lead the Stars and finish among the NHL’s top 15 in points with at least 90 for his first 40-goal, 40-assist season. – PJ

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Patrick Kane, at 35 years old (turns 36 on Nov. 19) will lead the Red Wings in points with at least 85 and finish among the NHL’s top 25 in the category. – AD

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Evan Bouchard will lead the NHL at his position in points with at least 100 and power-play points with at least 40. – PJ

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Adam Boqvist will lead Panthers defensemen in points with at least 50 and power-play points with at least 25 while sticking on the first man-advantage unit. – PJ

Los Angeles Kings: Forward Quinton Byfield will take another big step, going from 55 points in 80 games last season to leading the Kings in the category with at least 80. – PJ

Minnesota Wild: Forward Kirill Kaprizov will win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for the most goals in the NHL with at least 63. – AD

Montreal Canadiens: Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson will finish among the top 15 at the position in points with at least 60. – PJ

Nashville Predators: Goalie Juuse Saros will lead the NHL in wins with a career high of at least 40 and also have the most shutouts in the League with at least eight to win the Vezina Trophy. – PJ

New Jersey Devils: Forward Jack Hughes will lead the NHL in points with at least 140. – PJ

New York Islanders: Forward Anthony Duclair will lead the Islanders in goals with at least 40 – a big jump from his previous career high of 31. – PJ

New York Rangers: Forward Vincent Trocheck will lead the Rangers in points with the first 90-point season of his career and finish among the top five overall fantasy players based on standard category coverage. – AD

Ottawa Senators: The Senators will have three players reach the 75-point mark in forwards Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and either Josh Norris or Claude Giroux. – AD

Philadelphia Flyers: Goalie Ivan Fedotov will finish among the NHL’s top 10 in wins with at least 30 to lead the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. – PJ

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Evgeni Malkin will reach 90 points for the first time since 2017-18 (98) and finish among the NHL’s top 20 in the category – AD

San Jose Sharks: Forward Will Smith will lead NHL rookies in goals with at least 30 – more than teammate Macklin Celebrini. – PJ

Seattle Kraken: Forward Shane Wright will lead the Kraken in points with at least 65. – PJ

St. Louis Blues: Forward Dylan Holloway will lead the Blues in goals with at least 32 after being acquired from the Oilers by a successful offer sheet. – PJ

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Jake Guentzel will score an NHL career-high 50 goals to lead Tampa Bay in the category over Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. – PJ

Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll will finish second in the NHL in wins with a career high of at least 37 and lead the NHL in save percentage with at least a .922. – AD

Utah Hockey Club: Forward Josh Doan will finish among the top five rookies in points with at least 55 and lead Utah in goals with at least 30. – PJ

Vancouver Canucks: Goalie Arturs Silovs will lead NHL rookies in wins with at least 25 and finish among the League’s top five in shutouts with at least five. – PJ

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Noah Hanifin will finish among the top five at his position in goals with at least 18 and power-play goals with at least seven.

Washington Capitals: Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois will have a bounce-back season and lead the Capitals in points with an NHL career high of at least 65 playing on a line with Alex Ovechkin. – PJ

Winnipeg Jets: Forward Nikolaj Ehlers will lead the Jets in points with an NHL career high of at least 1.0 per game (82 total) under new coach Scott Arniel. – PJ