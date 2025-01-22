Swayman embraces ‘challenge’ of contract with Bruins, playing time at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman was, he guesses, about five when he realized that he could be the best.

As long as Swayman can remember, he not only wanted to be the best goaltender in the world, he thought he could be. It was ingrained in him, that he could work hard enough and find enough skill that all his dreams would come true.

“I always wanted to be that goalie. I always wanted to be on the ice,” he said. “No one was going to beat me.”

Which is why this season has been so mind-bending, a whirlwind of a past eight months that is finally starting to settle into what Swayman imagined it would be. Since Swayman took over the net for the Boston Bruins last spring, starting 12 consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, lifting the Bruins into the Eastern Conference Second Round, cementing himself as one of the top goalies in the NHL and a potential Vezina Trophy favorite, his world has gone topsy-turvy and is just now starting to right itself.

When asked about what it’s been like this season, Swayman laughs.

“I’d say I gained the most experience I ever have besides my freshman year in college (University of Maine), just with new obstacles coming my way, adversity, obviously, and understanding myself as a human being and the unknown coming to be known,” Swayman said. “Everything happens fast.”

And it won’t stop any time soon. Swayman, whose Bruins are set to visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSGSN, NESN, TVAS-D), will be leading Boston through a fight to even get into the playoffs, a rare situation for a perennial contender. He will also be playing for the United States against Canada, Sweden and Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

It's a scenario he envisioned way back in college, when he and Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (and Joseph Woll) teamed up for the U.S. at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Now, Swayman and Oettinger are joined by Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, making up the highest-regarded goaltending trio participating in 4 Nations.

“We were laughing when we first met at World Juniors, wearing the USA jersey together, that one day we’re going to be battling for the rest of our careers,” Swayman said, of Oettinger.

It’s something he called, “a dream come true.”

But the past year hasn’t exactly gone the way he dreamed it.

After Swayman surpassed partner and close friend Linus Ullmark as the Bruins’ top goalie, they opted to trade Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on June 26, paving the way for Swayman as the No. 1.

First, though, they had to sign him.

It was a fight that turned rancorous, with Swayman missing the entirety of training camp before signing an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million average annual value) on Oct. 6, two days before the season opener. Swayman had spent training camp working out at Boston University, but it wasn’t the same.

“I know that when the going is tough, that’s when I want to rise to the top,” Swayman said. “I want that adversity. I wanted the challenge of not having a training camp and coming in and kicking [butt]. And that’s hard to do, and probably most likely unrealistic.

“That was a challenge that I had to really click in, have my own personal kind of training camp when I was finally back with the group again. But we were running, on the season, so that was a challenge that I really embraced and feel that I learned a lot from.”