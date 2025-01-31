4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 Canada team

Defensemen (7)
Paul Coffey -- Ray Bourque
Doug Wilson -- Al MacInnis
Scott Stevens -- Larry Murphy
James Patrick
All but Patrick have been inducted into the Hall of Fame from this group. Bourque (1,579 points), Coffey (1,531) and MacInnis (1,274) are the top three scorers among defensemen in NHL history so there is plenty of offense on the back end here. Wilson and MacInnis were legendary for being two of the hardest shooters in NHL history, so imagine them on the same pair? Goalies certainly wouldn't want to. Stevens already had carved out a reputation for being one of the hardest hitters in hockey by this point of his career and was a unique blend of hustle and muscle. Patrick had 187 points (38 goals, 149 assists) in 227 games with the New York Rangers from 1989-92.
Goalies (3)
Patrick Roy
Mike Vernon
Bill Ranford
There is a legitimate argument to be made that Roy is the greatest goalie of all time, although you'll get pushback from Dominik Hasek and Martin Brodeur fans. Roy won the Stanley Cup four times (1996, 1993, 1996, 2001), was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times (1986, 1993, 2001), won the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie three times (1989, 1990, 1992), and when he retired in 2003 he was the all-time NHL leader in games (1,029) and wins (551), and he's still first all-time in playoff wins (151). He and Vernon each would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vernon helped the Calgary Flames win the Cup in 1989, then did it again with the Red Wings in 1997. Ranford helped the Oilers win the Stanley Cup in 1990, the only one of Edmonton's five championships in which Gretzky was not on the roster.