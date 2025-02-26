Todd Snyder, Fanatics launch limited-edition NHL collection

(NEW YORK) -- Todd Snyder, America’s leading menswear designer, and Fanatics have teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL) to launch the Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection. This limited-edition collaboration—marking the second release between the two brands—redefines what it means to wear fan gear. Designed for sophisticated fans who seek both luxury and team pride, the collection takes classic fan apparel and elevates it into chic, timeless wardrobe staples. (Photos and video available here.)

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL merges Todd’s signature attention to detail and use of premium materials, including cashmere sweatshirts, Canadian fleece full-zips, hoodies, and more. Each piece celebrates the legacy and spirit of the NHL’s teams, with an initial launch featuring the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Hockey Club and the Vancouver Canucks. The collection will evolve over time and include all NHL teams in the future.

This collection comes to life through a campaign featuring New York Rangers legend, Stanley Cup champion and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Richter, alongside current New York Rangers forward and rising star Will Cuylle.

“This continued partnership with Fanatics is a natural extension of my love for blurring the lines between luxury and sport,” says Todd Snyder, Founder and President of Todd Snyder. “We’ve taken classic fan gear and reinvented it with luxe materials and modern tailoring, from Italian cashmere rugby shirts to Canadian Fleece knitwear. It’s about celebrating team spirit with a sense of refinement.”

In joining with Fanatics, this collection will be delivered straight to fans by the leader in licensed sports merchandise and a longtime partner of the NHL.

"Hockey is a sport I’ve always loved to watch, and I’ve always admired how it has some of the most stylish and tailored players in sports. Partnering with Fanatics and the NHL was a natural choice," says Snyder. "They’ve revolutionized how fans connect with their teams, and we saw an opportunity to merge their innovation in sports apparel with our dedication to quality and design. Together, we’re creating fan gear that feels just as at home on the runway as it does in the arena."

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Todd Snyder to the next level by releasing this latest limited-edition collection, which caters to the NHL’s incredibly passionate fans in several of the preeminent hockey markets,” said Joe Monahan, President of Fanatics Brands. “Our ability to partner with the NHL and offer these elevated products at scale across a variety of locations – which will only grow and evolve over time – allows us to continuously reach fans looking for more unique options to fill out their wardrobes on gamedays and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Todd Snyder and Fanatics on a new collection,” said NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings. “This collaboration is part of our continued efforts to celebrate the intersection of hockey, culture and lifestyle. We look forward to the expansion of this collection from 12 clubs to all 32 teams.”

The Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection will be available February 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET. An edited selection will be available at ToddSnyder.com, while the full collection will be sold exclusively at Fanatics.com, NHLShop.com, and select NHL team store locations including Madison Square Garden.

Some of Todd’s favorite pieces from the collection include:

The Cashmere Rugby Shirt

This classic rugby silhouette combines two of Todd’s favorite things: an athletic style in luxe ultra-soft cashmere. It’s knit with a waffle stitch for subtle texture and a super soft and plush feel and features the traditional rugby stripes. A chenille team patch sits at the chest, with overlock stitching throughout in a nod to the style’s athletic roots. And finally, the easy fit is complemented by a vented step hem.

The Canadian Fleece Oversized Hoodie

The look is inspired by some of Todd’s favorite vintage varsity styles from the 80s and 90s, which carries through in the flocked logo patches at the chest and sleeve. The midweight fleece is made in Canada and cut and sewn at WS, a family-owned factory outside Toronto that has been making sweats the old-fashioned way for decades. Premium details include a sturdy double-layered, drawstring-free hood that will hold its shape and tipping at the ribbed trim

The Cashmere Crewneck Sweatshirt

This super soft sweater-meets-sweatshirt is made from pure long-staple Italian cashmere, but sports athletic-inspired details like ribbed trim, a dorito stitch at the crewneck collar and ribbed side seam panels. The vintage-inspired logo at the chest is complemented by the knit-in stripes at the sleeves all in tonal colors.