Harley stepping up for Stars, eyes spot on Canada Olympic team

Thomas Harley was on his way to the airport, ready to head to Mexico for a short vacation. But then he got a call that changed his season and the trajectory of his NHL career.

Instead of spending the NHL break for the 4 Nations Face-Off in early February on a beach, the Dallas Stars defenseman was instead summoned to snowy Montreal to play for Canada as an injury replacement for Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights.

It might have been the best thing to ever happen to Harley.

“Definitely, it probably was, yeah,” Harley said. “I think the second half of the year would have gone differently for sure and then the playoffs would have gone differently."

Heading into the Stars’ game against the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN), Harley has four points (one goal, three assists), and a real chance to represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I think that the (Canada) coaches and management know that I can maybe handle a high-pressure situation, can react on my feet and handle anything that comes my way,” Harley said at the Hockey Canada Olympic orientation camp in August in Calgary. “But it’s going to be picked on the first 40 games in the season, and what I did last year really doesn't matter, so that’s kind of where my focus is now.”

Dallas (2-0-0) opened the season with a 5-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and a 5-4 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Harley had a goal and assist in the win at Colorado, and a team-high 25:52 of ice time.

“As far as my game, I think I finished on a really strong note this past year, so this summer was important for me to continue building up strength and getting my body back to where it needs to be to get through the rigors of an 82-game season,” Harley said. “I feel good, and we’ll see how the season goes.”