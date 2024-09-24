Hall ready to contribute for Blackhawks after recovering from knee injury

CHICAGO -- Taylor Hall can't get into a game soon enough.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward hasn't played since Nov. 19, 2023. Eight days later, he had season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

"Even an exhibition game is going to feel like something I haven't done in a long time. That's exciting," said Hall, who is expected to play against the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks preseason opener at United Center on Wednesday.

"In the last, I don't know, 14-16 months, I've played 10 games, so I can't wait to play games and be a hockey player again."

It was a frustrating wait for Hall who, along with forward Nick Foligno, was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Boston Bruins on June 26, 2023. Hall was expected to be a linemate for Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, but injuries limited him to 10 games, in which he had four points (two goals, two assists).

And it's been clear since the start of camp that the 32-year-old is ready to be a big part of the Blackhawks this season.

"He's all business right now, just the way we want to conduct ourselves as a team and he's driving that pace out there, "Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said of Hall. "That's the way he likes to play.

"I remember him in New Jersey being the MVP of the League (won the Hart Trophy in 2017-18) and that's the way he played. We're expecting him fully healthy to kind of continue getting to where he was just getting to when he got injured unfortunately in the early part of November."

The No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall has 697 points (266 goals, 431 assists) in 832 games with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks.

Foligno said Hall has been "flying" during camp scrimmages.

"His speed is so lethal and the size that he is (6-foot-1, 210 pounds), it's a dangerous combination when you have him flying down the wing," said Foligno, who was named Blackhawks captain Sept. 18.

"I'm sure [Bedard] is excited to have him and whoever plays with him. He's a guy who can drive a line himself, too. I'm thrilled for him that he's back, around the guys and playing hockey, which he loves."

Bedard talked a lot with Hall last season about the pressures of being a No. 1 pick, something Hall knew well. The two teamed together early, with Hall having the primary assist on Bedard's first NHL goal, a wraparound in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Oct. 11, 2023.

"He's obviously a great player and someone we really missed last year, not only on the ice, but in the room as well," Bedard said. "He's a guy everyone really likes, really respects. Having a guy like that, another leader in our room, is going to be huge, and then he's going to make a big impact for us on the ice."

To get ready for the season, Hall spent some time training in Vail, Colorado. with fellow NHL players including Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Hall said he trained in Vail in the past, prior to COVID-19.

"It's the highest elevated hockey rink in North America, so that's about as tough of skates as you can get. But it was fun," Hall said.

"I just wanted to go and test myself against some of the best players in the League and at that altitude, so that was a time of fun and really was a measuring stick for how my knee felt, how my cardio was and how I felt as a hockey player. Hopefully that can give me a good push coming into this year."

Hall said he was looking forward to the training camp schedule before it was even released. Missing most of last season was tough for him but the urge to get back on the ice, to play games again, has been building.

Now he's ready to go.

"It's special for me and it really brings a lot of things to light," Hall said. "It makes me be appreciative to be out here because I missed so much time. If there's any positives I can take, it's just the clarity and gratitude that I have to just be playing hockey again because I love it and I think it's kind of what I was born to do. So, to be back out here again is just a blast."