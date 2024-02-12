Tarasenko open to staying with Senators, not focused on Trade Deadline

"I don't think about it,” Tarasenko said. “I think about the game tomorrow, I think about things today. You know, if you focus on the past and the future too much, you just lose the present time, lose excitement, and being stressed out every time. I may think about it sometimes, yeah, but mostly try to set it away and prepare for the coming games.

"I think the biggest part is don't read the experts online, you know? I don't go online, I don't read hockey news. There's many people, there's many opinions. I know a lot of guys like to read it and they take it very [personally], but I think you have to be focused on yourself mostly and do whatever you can do in your situation, and the rest will take care [of itself]."

Senators general manager Steve Staios said Jan. 25 that he hadn’t had a conversation about the Trade Deadline with Tarasenko or his representatives.

Tarasenko has 608 points (284 goals, 324 assists) in 721 regular-season games with the Blues, Rangers and Senators, and 64 points (44 goals, 20 assists) in 97 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He helped St. Louis win the Cup in 2019.

“Obviously with where we are in the standings, him becoming an unrestricted free agent, it’s certainly something that we’ll continue to take a look at,” Staios said. “I’ve been extremely impressed with ‘Vlad.’ I didn’t know him before I got in here. He’s a Stanley Cup champion, plays on both sides of the puck.”

Ottawa is 3-1-1 since Staios’ comments. Tarasenko confirmed Monday that he still had not talked with management about his willingness to be traded.

“When the talks start, of course, we're going to look at all options,” Tarasenko said. “Like I said, you guys like to find something, but there is nothing. Nothing I can give you now.”