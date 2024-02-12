Tarasenko open to staying with Senators, not focused on Trade Deadline

OTTAWA -- Vladimir Tarasenko said he’s open to remaining with the Ottawa Senators on Monday, less than a month from the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.
The 32-year-old forward, who has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 46 games this season, has a full no-trade clause in the one-year, $5 million contract he signed July 27, 2023.
"I have a good group of guys [here],” Tarasenko said. “I enjoy the guys a lot. They're very fun. I think it's a very tight group. I always thought it's not about the place, it's more about the people surrounding you. And I was fortunate [with] both the (St. Louis) Blues and (New York) Rangers, there were good people around me. Here, it's the same thing. A lot of people willing to help. ... I'm enjoying it."
Ottawa (21-25-2) has won three in a row and is 7-2-2 in its past 11 games but trails the Detroit Red Wings by 16 points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference heading into its game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH).
A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko said he’s unfazed by the upcoming deadline.