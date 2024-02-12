Tarasenko open to staying with Senators, not focused on Trade Deadline

Forward ‘enjoying’ time with Ottawa, has 34 points this season

Tarasenko OTT open to staying

© (Photo by Matt Zambonin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Vladimir Tarasenko said he’s open to remaining with the Ottawa Senators on Monday, less than a month from the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

The 32-year-old forward, who has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 46 games this season, has a full no-trade clause in the one-year, $5 million contract he signed July 27, 2023.

"I have a good group of guys [here],” Tarasenko said. “I enjoy the guys a lot. They're very fun. I think it's a very tight group. I always thought it's not about the place, it's more about the people surrounding you. And I was fortunate [with] both the (St. Louis) Blues and (New York) Rangers, there were good people around me. Here, it's the same thing. A lot of people willing to help. ... I'm enjoying it."

Ottawa (21-25-2) has won three in a row and is 7-2-2 in its past 11 games but trails the Detroit Red Wings by 16 points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference heading into its game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH).

A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko said he’s unfazed by the upcoming deadline.

TOR@OTT: Tarasenko scores goal against Martin Jones

"I don't think about it,” Tarasenko said. “I think about the game tomorrow, I think about things today. You know, if you focus on the past and the future too much, you just lose the present time, lose excitement, and being stressed out every time. I may think about it sometimes, yeah, but mostly try to set it away and prepare for the coming games.

"I think the biggest part is don't read the experts online, you know? I don't go online, I don't read hockey news. There's many people, there's many opinions. I know a lot of guys like to read it and they take it very [personally], but I think you have to be focused on yourself mostly and do whatever you can do in your situation, and the rest will take care [of itself]."

Senators general manager Steve Staios said Jan. 25 that he hadn’t had a conversation about the Trade Deadline with Tarasenko or his representatives.

Tarasenko has 608 points (284 goals, 324 assists) in 721 regular-season games with the Blues, Rangers and Senators, and 64 points (44 goals, 20 assists) in 97 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He helped St. Louis win the Cup in 2019.

“Obviously with where we are in the standings, him becoming an unrestricted free agent, it’s certainly something that we’ll continue to take a look at,” Staios said. “I’ve been extremely impressed with ‘Vlad.’ I didn’t know him before I got in here. He’s a Stanley Cup champion, plays on both sides of the puck.”

Ottawa is 3-1-1 since Staios’ comments. Tarasenko confirmed Monday that he still had not talked with management about his willingness to be traded.

“When the talks start, of course, we're going to look at all options,” Tarasenko said. “Like I said, you guys like to find something, but there is nothing. Nothing I can give you now.”

